West Nile Virus detected in Columbus mosquitos

Most people infected with WNV don’t feel sick, but about 1 in 5 develop a fever and other symptoms. Illness is serious – and sometimes fatal – in about 1 out of 150 infected people. Children, people with weakened immune systems and those over age 60 are most vulnerable.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of WNV – which include fever, joint pains, vomiting, headache, fatigue, weakness, rash, diarrhea, disorientation and neck stiffness – are advised by ECDHD to contact their health care provider.

The public health focus has been on COVID-19 in recent months, but it’s important not to lose track of other health risks. ECDHD health officials said they encourage people to get vaccinated for the flu this year.

“ECDHD anticipates that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both spread this fall and winter. This could overwhelm healthcare systems that would then be treating both patients with flu and patients with COVID-19. ECDHD believes that getting a flu vaccine during 2020-2021 is more important than ever,” health officials said in an email.