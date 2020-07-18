Westbrook Lanes to celebrate 41st anniversary

His sons and his sisters also worked with him, Eckholt said.

“It was kind of a family thing. You got to see your family all the time, which is always good,” he said. “Then, all the friends you meet over the years, you know. I would never have known a lot of these people if it weren’t for being here.”

His twin sons, Justin Eckholt and Jordan Eckholt, said they like working for him and keeping the family business going.

“I mean working together is fun, seeing different people, meeting new people,” Justin said. “It’s not just a bowling alley; we have other activities to do. I just hope it’s kind of busy during this time. (I) hope new people come out and see what we have.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for them.

“It was different doing the whole not being open but we could do to go orders. That was different and a challenge but we stayed pretty busy for the most part,” Justin said.

There have been other challenges over the years, like finding help.

Jordan said it is nice over the years to interact with the regulars and joke around with them. He agreed it was different while they were shut down.