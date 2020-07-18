Westbrook Lanes to celebrate 41st anniversary

Westbrook Lanes is celebrating its 41st anniversary this weekend with open bowling, hot dogs and beer, as well as a Keno perks party Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
John Eckholt, manager and part owner, has been working there since he was 19 and has been managing it for the past 35 years. He said there have been ups and downs over the past few decades. The situation with COVID-19 has been a down, but he is grateful for the community support when they started carry-out orders.
“You always remember who they all were because at that point every little bit helped,” Eckholt said. “Over the years we’ve donated millions of free games to people that were cancer victims or car accident victims or whatever it may be, or needed some help we’ve always been there to donate gift certificates or bowling passes to them.”
Hopefully they’ll remember Westbrook, he said, and come out and help support the business in return.
Westbrook Lanes, 3156 51st Ave. in Columbus, has seen successes over the years as well. Eckholt said just being in business for 41 years is a big achievement but there have been personal achievements for him as well.
“I got inducted in the Bowling Hall of Fame for Nebraska two years ago. That’s a big achievement for me personally. I had some great employees over the years,” he said. “I had my mom who was 90-years-old -- she had to kind of quit here because she has some medical problems -- but she worked for me for 25 years.”
His sons and his sisters also worked with him, Eckholt said.
“It was kind of a family thing. You got to see your family all the time, which is always good,” he said. “Then, all the friends you meet over the years, you know. I would never have known a lot of these people if it weren’t for being here.”
His twin sons, Justin Eckholt and Jordan Eckholt, said they like working for him and keeping the family business going.
“I mean working together is fun, seeing different people, meeting new people,” Justin said. “It’s not just a bowling alley; we have other activities to do. I just hope it’s kind of busy during this time. (I) hope new people come out and see what we have.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for them.
“It was different doing the whole not being open but we could do to go orders. That was different and a challenge but we stayed pretty busy for the most part,” Justin said.
There have been other challenges over the years, like finding help.
Jordan said it is nice over the years to interact with the regulars and joke around with them. He agreed it was different while they were shut down.
“We just didn’t know what the next day was going to be like,” Jordan said.
Now they’re pretty much wide open, said John Eckholt, and while they were shut down they did some cleaning and repair work.
“Hopefully it doesn’t happen again that we get shut down. Right now, we’re forming our leagues for the fall and there’s some people hesitant yet about coming back,” Eckholt said. “We try to do our best to keep everything wiped down and clean so nothing will happen to them and so they can enjoy life. I mean sitting at home for months and months on end is not fun.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
