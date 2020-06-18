'We've got this': Boesch reflects on cancer battle

“When you are told you have cancer, you get that deer in the headlights look and all you think [is], ‘I have cancer.’ You don’t think about, ‘What is the doctor telling you? What are your options?’ Different family members would go with me to take notes and then we would go over them later on,” she said.

To keep her mind off her illness, Boesch kept herself busy and relied on her faith. She didn’t have to take much time off work, and she indulged in comedy whether it be in the form of books, cartoons or TV shows.

The key, according to Boesch, is staying positive as much as possible.

“I have a good friend who passed away from ALS, and when she was diagnosed, I sent her an email and asked her how she was doing. She said, ‘I had a pity party last night but I was the only one who showed up so I canceled it.’ I thought, ‘That’s really wise,’” Boesch said. “I’ve kept that email just to remind me that when things go bad, it’s so important to stay positive if you can.”

Despite her struggles, Boesch prevailed and is now doing well.