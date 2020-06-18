'We've got this': Boesch reflects on cancer battle

Facing a potential cancer diagnosis is frightening, but as Columbus resident and survivor Beth Boesch will tell you, the best prevention is self-examination and proactive care.
Boesch credits early detection and good medical care as the reason she’s still alive today and 26 years cancer-free.
Though she had been following through with her yearly gynecological visit, it was while she was getting dressed that she felt a lump in her breast.
“I still had a gynecologist in Lincoln whom I saw every year and she had just done my physical and a breast examination. She had told me it was time for a mammogram,” Boesch said, noting that the gynecologist didn’t find any abnormalities.
In between the initial doctor’s visit and the mammogram – about one month – she discovered the lump. This was in April 1994.
“If your breast was a clock, the tumor was at about 5 or 6 o’clock,” Boesch said. “I went in and had the mammogram and the technician said she could also feel a lump but the mammogram came back clean. I called my gynecologist and she said I could see a surgeon if I wanted to. I should have followed her advice. I had this false sense of, ‘Well she didn’t find it.’”
It wasn’t until about three months later that Boesch visited a surgeon, who did a needle biopsy. However, the procedure didn’t go as planned as the surgeon inserted the needle in the wrong place. Boesch noted that the lump was in a position hard to locate.
Feeling worried, Boesch asked her sister, a certified nurse-midwife, for her opinion.
“She told me she thought it had to be checked immediately. I assumed it had grown a bit from April on,” Boesch noted.
Boesch then consulted with a second surgeon who wanted the lump removed.
“I was a little blown away when I found out it was cancer. It took six months for me to get it properly diagnosed,” she said. “I had a lumpectomy followed by 12 chemotherapy treatments and 36 radiation treatments. The therapy took about a year and a half.”
Of the 12 chemotherapy treatments, eight were in North Platte and four in Norfolk as she transferred to Norfolk.
Hearing her diagnosis – Stage 1 breast cancer – brought up a variety of emotions.
“I was angry at myself and the medical profession because we didn’t find it sooner and didn’t diagnose it sooner,” Boesch said. “I never went through self-pity, the ‘Why me?’ One in eight women will probably get breast cancer in their life, so I didn’t go through any of that. I did have a lot of questions because I didn’t have any of the normal risk factors. The doctor said, ‘You have the biggest one of all; you’re a woman.’”
Throughout her journey, Boesch’s instincts told her something was wrong. Her family also urged her to get the lump checked out.
Boesch considers herself fortunate to have had good health insurance and a understanding employer, as well as a large, supportive family and friends.
“Along with the anger and the fear, I also had gratitude because we did find it. I had so many people stepping up to help me. I have a very strong family support system – I’m one of 11 children. My two oldest brothers are gone; they both died of cancer. My children, my husband, my brothers and sisters were all there for me. And my friends. People just stepped up to help.”
Boesch’s battle came during difficult circumstances. She and her husband, Jim, lived apart due to their jobs; Jim lived in Columbus with Boesch in Ogallala.
Boesch’s daughter, Tara Gleason, was about 17 or 18 during the diagnosis.
“After the initial shock, I wanted to put college on hold,” Gleason said. “I was in Lincoln and I didn’t want her to be by herself.”
But, Boesch didn’t want her daughter to suspend her studies. Gleason and her dad visited Boesch in Ogallala once or twice a month. They also spoke on the phone often.
“There was some shock and sadness but my mom is so strong… she said, ‘We've got this,’” Gleason said.
Boesch noted that she would bring a loved one with her to doctor appointments to help take notes for a better understanding of her options and what the physician was telling her. She recommends this process for those currently battling cancer.
“When you are told you have cancer, you get that deer in the headlights look and all you think [is], ‘I have cancer.’ You don’t think about, ‘What is the doctor telling you? What are your options?’ Different family members would go with me to take notes and then we would go over them later on,” she said.
To keep her mind off her illness, Boesch kept herself busy and relied on her faith. She didn’t have to take much time off work, and she indulged in comedy whether it be in the form of books, cartoons or TV shows.
The key, according to Boesch, is staying positive as much as possible.
“I have a good friend who passed away from ALS, and when she was diagnosed, I sent her an email and asked her how she was doing. She said, ‘I had a pity party last night but I was the only one who showed up so I canceled it.’ I thought, ‘That’s really wise,’” Boesch said. “I’ve kept that email just to remind me that when things go bad, it’s so important to stay positive if you can.”
Despite her struggles, Boesch prevailed and is now doing well.
“I’m doing great. I’ve been cancer-free for 26 years,” she said. “I’m a very strong advocate for self-examination – that’s how I found it. The tumor was fortunately very small which is why it didn’t show up on the mammogram.
"Think about how many examinations a physician gives in a year, and I know they’re very skilled, but you’re the one who can examine yourself way more frequently and know if you have any changes.”
Now that she’s well again, Boesch helps others who are facing the same difficulties she faced.
“And when you’re through it, it’s your turn to be there for other people, to reach out to other people who have cancer or have other illnesses and just be there for support,” she said. “(I) try to prop people up as others have helped me.”
Boesch has been involved with Relay for Life since 1996. She was involved with the very first Relay in Madison County and continued volunteering for the Platte County chapter when she moved to Columbus.
This year’s Relay for Life of Platte County event will look different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Relay Week will be held July 6-11 with the theme 'Hope Never Stops.' Virtual activities will take place via the local chapter’s Facebook page with team and community members encouraged to participate.
Each week will have a different topic that visitors can take part in: Mission Moment Monday, Teams Tuesday, Walking Wednesday/Why I Relay, Throwback Thursday and Fight Back/Fundraising Friday. Everything culminates on Saturday with a drive-through luminaria ceremony at Central Community College-Columbus from 7 to 10 p.m.
Luminaria bags are available for a free-will donation from Chris Cook by emailing her at c21cook@gmail.com.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.