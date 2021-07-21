What an amazing fair!

The 2021 Platte County Fair is officially in the books for the summer! The fair was a great display of hard work and dedication by the youth and their families over the past year. If you missed attending the fair this year, please consider doing so in the future. Each year I am amazed at the level of quality 4-H members can produce through their projects and exhibits. Walking through the Exhibit Hall and through the livestock barns is a testament to how hard the youth in our county work to produce a polished and well-done project. This is the result of family support, dedication and hard work.

The hard work and finished product you see by attending the county fair is due to a tremendous group of volunteers who serve as 4-H club leaders. There are approximately 30 4-H club leaders in Platte County who are dedicated to the members and families they serve. They organize meetings, community service projects, answer questions, help members with their projects and much more. The 4-H club leaders are the heart of 4-H and our staff is grateful for their time, energy and resources.