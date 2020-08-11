What can we learn from Nebraska's oldest battle?

Long before Nebraska became a state, a bloody battle was fought in the present-day Columbus area. Hundreds of combatants were involved and possibly as many as a hundred or more individuals died. The incident was the so-called “Villasur Massacre” of Aug. 14, 1720. It is Nebraska’s oldest-known battle.
Did all the combatants die in vain? Or is there something we can learn from the Villasur battle? It turns out there are a number of things, but first, a little background is necessary.
In 1720, Spain and France were at war. The governor of New Mexico feared that French soldiers in North America might cross the prairies and attack Santa Fe. So the governor authorized that an expedition go deep into the Great Plains and carry out a special reconnaissance.
New Mexico’s lieutenant-governor, Don Pedro de Villasur, led the exploratory expedition. With him went 45 Spanish soldiers, a Catholic priest, 60 Pueblo Indian allies, a few Apache scouts, and several Spanish settlers and personal servants. Villasur’s main intention was to see just how strong the French presence was on the Great Plains.
The journey north took seven weeks and the expedition covered more than 700 miles. Horses and mules were used to transport people, firearms, and provisions. When Villasur and his large group reached the Platte River, they went northeast along the Platte until they reached the Columbus area. There things went terribly wrong.
In his frantic quest for the French, Villasur largely ignored the ever-present Pawnee. Naturally, the Pawnee grew increasingly angry and even hostile. When Villasur realized his mistake, the Spanish expedition began its retreat. But it was too late.
Early on the morning of Aug. 14, the Pawnee and their Otoe Indian allies attacked the Villasur encampment. Almost half of the group was annihilated, including Villasur, nine officers, 22 soldiers, and as many as 20 other expedition members. Losses on the Pawnee-Otoe side also were reported to be heavy.
Villasur’s defeat signaled the end of Spanish expansion into the Great Plains region. Ironically, what is now Nebraska eventually did fall under French control and later was sold to the United States in 1803 as part of the Louisiana Purchase.
Today, 300 years after the Villasur battle, there are some important lessons we can learn. At the very least, we can keep a few basic things in mind.
Understanding. Those who engaged in the Villasur conflict clearly did not understand one another’s intentions. The Spanish thought the French and maybe the Pawnee were planning to attack Santa Fe. The Pawnee, seeing such a large group of armed strangers enter their territory, thought the Spanish had come all the way to Nebraska to wage war on the Pawnee nation. The Pawnee decided to strike first and so a bloody battle ensued. In retrospect, both sides should have sat down on the sands of the Platte, introduced themselves, exchanged gifts, and then negotiated. If indeed any of the French were around, that delicate matter could have been broached at a later time. There is a moral here: when dealing with friends or potential enemies, some real understanding goes a long, long way.
Respect. In his preoccupation with the illusory French, Villasur failed to show proper respect to the Pawnee people. Even when Pawnee emissaries repeatedly tried to get the Spanish commander’s attention, his real concern was locating a French officer or two. To Villasur, the Pawnee leaders simply did not count. When one treats others as being invisible—especially when you are on their turf—it denotes a complete lack of respect. And that kind of behavior is bound to have serious consequences.
Equality. The expedition included officers, peasant-soldiers, poor Indian allies, wealthy settlers, and several personal servants. Primarily of Indian ancestry, the servants were little more than slaves. Had these individuals been treated more equally and humanely, the expedition might not have had one of its own Indian servants go over to the Pawnee side a few days before the battle. That servant was able to tell the Pawnee all about the Spanish, including the most opportune time to attack.
Open-Mindedness. The Spanish viewed the Pawnee people as uncivilized “infidels.” Because they were non-Christian and culturally different, Villasur assumed the Pawnee were inferior. He grossly underestimated their military savvy and their numbers. And because his mind was closed to other possibilities, Villasur failed to realize that the Pawnee might have powerful allies of their own, like the neighboring Otoe.
Courage. Undoubtedly, there were acts of courage on both sides. Father Juan Minguez, for example, was a Franciscan friar and the expedition’s chaplain. When the battle began, Father Minguez could have run toward the horse herd and escaped. Instead, the unarmed priest chose to go into the thick of battle. There he sought to give last rites to the dying Villasur. The courageous chaplain was among those slain.
Democracy. The day before the battle, Villasur called some of his men together for a “council of war.” His plan was to march into a large Pawnee village and search for the French. Sensing hostility on the part of the Pawnee, Villasur’s men opposed such an aggressive move. They urged that they exit the Pawnee country as soon as possible. Villasur reluctantly agreed but he wanted to remain in the Platte country an extra day. The Spanish council of war was not a true democracy, but it did allow for the airing of dissenting opinions.
Truth. Remaining on the Platte an extra day proved most unwise. It gave the Pawnee and Otoe time to mobilize and launch a deadly attack. When only 60 expedition members straggled back to Santa Fe, Spanish officials insisted that the French were involved in the attack. To promote the idea that French soldiers helped defeat Villasur, a seventeen-foot-long mural was painted in Santa Fe during the 1720s. The colorful mural showed uniformed French soldiers fighting alongside the Pawnee in the Villasur battle. This painting was an early example of “fake news”—a propagandistic attempt to implicate and villify the French. The massive bison-hide mural is a prime example of Southwestern folk art. Yet, impressive as it is, the mural hardly represents the unvarnished truth.
Justice. After the expedition’s survivors arrived in Santa Fe, nearly seven years of investigation by Spanish officials followed. In the end, it was the long-dead Villasur who was faulted for not having befriended the Pawnee people prior to the battle. Furthermore, Villasur was criticized for his carelessness and inexperience. The governor who authorized the ill-fated Villasur expedition also was reprimanded and he had to pay a fine of two hundred pesos. Curiously, the Spanish never retaliated against the Pawnee and the Otoe.
Perseverence. With the Euro-American advance in the 1800s, the Pawnee and their Otoe allies eventually lost their traditional lands in eastern Nebraska. Both groups re-settled in Oklahoma. Despite tremendous hardships, the Pawnee and Otoe nations persevered. They displayed uncommon resilience and managed to maintain their distinct tribal identities and cultural traditions.
Optimism. One of the Spanish soldiers who survived the Villasur battle was an officer who was scalped and wounded nine times. Santa Fe’s Alonso Rael de Aguilar eventually recovered. But he did not dwell on his past sufferings. An optimist, he went on to hold political office and make many important contributions. And he left behind numerous descendants who also would add to the richness and greatness of American society.
Yes, there is much that we can learn from history and especially the Villasur story. We certainly get glimpses of humanity at its very best and at its very worst. Perhaps, by remembering some of our past missteps, we humans just might avoid future missteps.
Today, 300 years after the Villasur affair of 1720, there is much we still do not know about this one Nebraska battle. We certainly could learn more if the actual Villasur battle site were to be found.
If and when that discovery is made, future archeologists will have the rare opportunity to study the Villasur incident in a completely new way. The truth will be laid bare. Based on the layout and the artifactual evidence, archeologists will provide yet another view of the Villasur battle. There are bound to be some real surprises.
In any case, the Villasur story belongs to the future as well as to the past. But for now, 300 years later, the Villasur story belongs to all of us.
Dr. Timothy J. Kloberdanz is a professor emeritus of anthropology at North Dakota State University in Fargo. He is a frequent visitor to Nebraska and has researched various aspects of the Villasur story for more than half a century. He is the author of many articles and books, including the recent novel, "Once Upon the River Platte." He can be reached at Timothy.Kloberdanz@ndus.edu.
