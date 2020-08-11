What can we learn from Nebraska's oldest battle?

In his frantic quest for the French, Villasur largely ignored the ever-present Pawnee. Naturally, the Pawnee grew increasingly angry and even hostile. When Villasur realized his mistake, the Spanish expedition began its retreat. But it was too late.

Early on the morning of Aug. 14, the Pawnee and their Otoe Indian allies attacked the Villasur encampment. Almost half of the group was annihilated, including Villasur, nine officers, 22 soldiers, and as many as 20 other expedition members. Losses on the Pawnee-Otoe side also were reported to be heavy.

Villasur’s defeat signaled the end of Spanish expansion into the Great Plains region. Ironically, what is now Nebraska eventually did fall under French control and later was sold to the United States in 1803 as part of the Louisiana Purchase.

Today, 300 years after the Villasur battle, there are some important lessons we can learn. At the very least, we can keep a few basic things in mind.