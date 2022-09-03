What every parent should know about Type 1 diabetes

When people write stories about diabetes, they often focus on Type 2 diabetes because it is the most common form. But there is another type of diabetes that deserves attention — one that parents, in particular, need to know about, and that is Type 1 diabetes. Doctors usually diagnose Type 1 diabetes in children, teens and young adults. It's a lifelong condition that each individual must carefully control.

How it develops

Type 1 diabetes forms because of a lack of insulin, a hormone that moves sugar from the bloodstream into cells for energy. Sugar builds up in the bloodstream without insulin to move it into cells.

People develop signs and symptoms of Type 1 diabetes mainly because they are unable to use sugar for energy and have extra unused sugar spilling into their urine, leading to dehydration.

Signs and symptoms of the disease include:

Hunger; sometimes severe.

Weight loss.

Increased thirst.

Increased urination. Caregivers can easily miss this symptom in infants who are not yet toilet trained. It can also cause accidents in children previously toilet trained.

Fatigue.

Irritability.

How it is detected and treated

If you think your child might have Type 1 diabetes, see your child's primary care provider (PCP) immediately — it's important to find the disease as early as possible. The PCP can diagnose the condition by checking your child's blood and urine.

Individuals can treat Type 1 diabetes with regular daily insulin injections, delivered with small syringes and tiny, short needles that are almost painless. Insulin pumps are also available to administer insulin as directed.

People with Type 1 diabetes need to check their blood sugar levels several times a day with a finger stick. You can measure blood sugar by adding a tiny drop of blood to a strip and inserting that strip into a home glucose meter. Health care professionals often recommend that people with Type 1 diabetes use glucose monitors to check their blood sugars continuously. Readers and phone apps can also monitor high and low blood sugar trends.

How can you help?

If your child is diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, you can help them by giving them much love and support. Children with the disease can lead happy and healthy lives if they keep the condition under control.

Work with a diabetes educator to create a healthy eating plan that will help manage your child's diabetes and include food that everyone in the family can enjoy. Also, make staying active a family priority.

You might even consider joining a support group for parents of children with diabetes. Your child may want to join a support group of their own, too. If your child is interested in receiving additional support for their diabetes, Columbus Community Hospital offers scholarships for children with Type 1 diabetes to attend diabetes camps.

Let your child know that many successful people — from Olympic athletes to rock stars to famous actors — have diabetes. The disease has not held them back from their dreams, and it shouldn't hold your child back either.

If you want more information on diabetes and how you can provide support, please contact Joan Plummer, RD, LMNT, CDCES at 402-562-4462 or Amy Soulliere, BSN, RN at 402-562-3322.

Joan Plummer, RD, LMNT, CDCES, is a registered dietician with the hospital's diabetes education and health education department.