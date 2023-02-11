You survived a heart attack. That is wonderful news, but now that you’re past the crisis, are there steps you can take and information you should know? What can you do to prevent further problems — like another attack?

After you have survived a heart attack, experts advise that you:

Take your medicine as directed. You may be on multiple medications, which is common. Each one helps your heart in a different way, so take them as your doctor prescribed. If you struggle to manage your medications, you could buy a daily or weekly pill box to organize them. Use your smartphone calendar to help you remember when to take them.

You may be on multiple medications, which is common. Each one helps your heart in a different way, so take them as your doctor prescribed. If you struggle to manage your medications, you could buy a daily or weekly pill box to organize them. Use your smartphone calendar to help you remember when to take them. Attend all your follow-up medical appointments. These appointments help your health care team keep track of your recovery. Write down questions as they come up and bring that list to your appointment. Also, bring a list of all the medications you take — including vitamins and over-the-counter drugs — to each appointment.

These appointments help your health care team keep track of your recovery. Write down questions as they come up and bring that list to your appointment. Also, bring a list of all the medications you take — including vitamins and over-the-counter drugs — to each appointment. Make needed lifestyle changes. You may have heard the saying, “If you keep doing what you’re doing, you’ll keep getting what you got.” It’s a simple saying (and not very grammatically correct!), but it makes sense. If you have had a heart attack, it is a good idea to make changes in your lifestyle that will help prevent another one. If you smoke, quit. If you are overweight, try to shed some of those extra pounds, which can lower your blood pressure and improve your cholesterol levels. Become more active! Regular exercise has wonderful benefits including better blood flow, more energy and lower stress levels.

You may have heard the saying, “If you keep doing what you’re doing, you’ll keep getting what you got.” It’s a simple saying (and not very grammatically correct!), but it makes sense. If you have had a heart attack, it is a good idea to make changes in your lifestyle that will help prevent another one. If you smoke, quit. If you are overweight, try to shed some of those extra pounds, which can lower your blood pressure and improve your cholesterol levels. Become more active! Regular exercise has wonderful benefits including better blood flow, more energy and lower stress levels. Join a cardiac rehabilitation program. Cardiac rehab is a medically-supervised program that helps you recover after a heart event. You will learn how to exercise safely, eat a heart-healthy diet and manage stress. Ask your doctor for a referral and get started.

Cardiac rehab is a medically-supervised program that helps you recover after a heart event. You will learn how to exercise safely, eat a heart-healthy diet and manage stress. Ask your doctor for a referral and get started. Educate yourself. Learn all the symptoms of a heart attack. Unfortunately, having one cardiac event puts you at greater risk for another. Your symptoms may be different than the first time, so you should know all the possible warning signs, such as: Chest pain or discomfort. Discomfort in other areas such as one or both arms, your back, neck, jaw or stomach. o Shortness of breath. Breaking out in a cold sweat. Nausea or light-headedness.

Learn all the symptoms of a heart attack. Unfortunately, having one cardiac event puts you at greater risk for another. Your symptoms may be different than the first time, so you should know all the possible warning signs, such as:

Some people who have had a heart attack undergo other medical procedures. You may have one or more stents inserted into your arteries or undergo a bypass surgery to reroute your blood around blocked arteries. A bypass surgery is much more invasive than having stents put in. And while both of these procedures treat heart disease, they don’t cure it. You’ll still need to make the healthy changes mentioned above and follow your doctor’s advice.

The good news is that you survived a heart attack. Now, take the necessary steps to live your best life! Columbus Community Hospital would love to help. Call the Cardiac Rehab Program at 402-562-3344 to learn more.

As part of its mission to promote healthy lifestyles, the Platte County Lifestyle Coalition is involved with several local health and wellness programs, including the Walk to Jerusalem, the Complete Health Improvement Program (CHIP), running clubs at local schools, Walk with a Doc and more. To learn more about the PCLC or how you can become involved, contact Gene Vis, Platte County Lifestyle Coalition coordinator, at 402-562-4686 or edvis@columbushosp.org.