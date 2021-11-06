What is the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation Sterling Society?

When one hears the word “sterling,” a few things may come to mind — sterling silver, jewelry or tableware, or a sterling reputation, quality or attribute. In other words, something or someone genuine, classic, stellar or exquisite.

Those are words that perfectly describe the thoughts behind Columbus Community Hospital Foundation’s new Sterling Society.

Having the best health care for our families, loved ones, friends and neighbors is something we can easily take for granted. We are blessed to have an outstanding community hospital right here in Columbus that houses talented providers and staff who care for us each day. They do so during the most memorable moments in our lives … and sometimes, at the hardest and worst moments in our lives.

These health care professionals have a beautiful facility with the newest equipment and top-of-the-line technology, along with a supportive leadership team, because of our community of givers.

How does our hospital keep growing, evolving and thriving? It takes hard work, a team of dedicated leaders, a talented board of directors and more than 900 tremendous staff members who make it all happen. Thanks to the foundation and the monetary gifts we receive from estates, endowments and donations, the hospital can continue to have the most current advancements in medical technology, the newest equipment and the best providers to care for you and your loved ones.

The Columbus Community Hospital Foundation’s Sterling Society is a group of individuals who have designated funds from their estate to be directed to the Sterling Society of the foundation. This group of individuals genuinely cares about improving the health of those whom our hospital serves. They value our hospital’s sterling reputation and the stellar care our patients receive, and they want our hospital to continue to be here for generations to come.

You can be a part of this group, too. There are no prestigious, elite membership requirements — just honest, hardworking individuals who want their estate monies to go toward something they are proud of.

Do you have your will or estate planned or completed? Wouldn’t it be comforting to know your wishes will be honored as you see fit, so your loved ones won’t have to argue or disagree over your hard-earned money and belongings?

Death is extremely difficult, and emotions are very hard to control, especially when it comes to those we love so deeply. Planning will provide your loved ones with comfort, and they will be grateful for the decisions you made ahead of time.

For more information about the foundation or Sterling Society, please call 402-562-3377 or visit www.columbushosp.org/foundation.aspx.

Cori Fullner is the executive director of the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation.

