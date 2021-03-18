What is the Platte County Lifestyle Coalition?

The Platte County Lifestyle Coalition is a local coalition dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles.
The group is made up of two local coalitions from the East Central District Health Department and Columbus Community Hospital, as well as representatives from local businesses, schools, city offices, health care providers and service agencies. Concerned citizens are also involved in the coalition
The coalition meets on the second Friday of each month from 7-8 a.m. followed by action team breakout from 8-8:30 a.m. Meetings are held via the Zoom platform.
The mission of the coalition is to achieve healthier lifestyles through the development of relationships with our family, friends, and neighbors by utilizing education, engagement, and empowerment.
The vision of the coalition is people engaged in thriving lifestyles.
Currently, the coalition includes three action teams: community, school and worksite.
Community Action Team
Community action team initiatives include the Walk to Jerusalem, a faith-based walking program sponsored by many local churches. This is a 12-week walking program that encourages participants to walk virtually from Columbus to the city of Jerusalem – a distance of more than 7,500 miles – by Easter. In addition to logging their walking distances, participants are also encouraged to log hours of swimming, biking and other forms of exercise.
During summer 2019, the community action team promoted Walk Your Chair events. These events were held in conjunction with Lawnchairs on the Square on Thursday evenings at Frankfort Square. The goal of the program was to encourage patrons to increase physical activity by walking the square for approximately 30 minutes prior to the event. While members were walking the square, a coalition member would provide health education to the group from the square stage.
The coalition was also the recipient of an America Walks grant, which will provide funding to develop signage for two predetermined walking routes within the community. Plans to install the signage and promotion of the walking routes will begin later this year.
School Action Team
School action team initiatives include a running club, developed by Angie Fehringer, that is currently available to fifth and sixth grade students at St. Isidore and St. Bonaventure grade schools. Student participants of the 10-week program meet from 3-3:45 p.m. and run a half-mile loop. As students complete the loop, their progress is tracked and at the end of 10 weeks, they are given a prize for reaching 13.1, 18 and 26.2 miles. Prizes for this program were made possible through grant funding from the Optimist Club.
Workplace Action Team
Workplace action team initiatives include the Complete Health Improvement Program and Walk with a Doc. CHIP is a 12-week; 18-session lifestyle improvement program that addresses all facets of a healthy lifestyle from healthy diet and exercise, to quality sleep, forgiveness, gratitude, and the importance of vitamin D and sunshine. The program offers group support; education; biometrics and lab work at the start, midpoint and completion of the program; and a grocery store tour. CHIP sessions are currently being held via Zoom.
Walk with a Doc is a walking program held on the third Tuesday each month from noon-1 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. at various locations around the community. Local health care providers present a health-based topic to the group, followed by a 45-50-minute walk led by the provider. The purpose of the walk is to encourage physical activity, in addition to meeting new and established physicians, and health care providers from around the Columbus area.
The coalition is currently seeking new members who are interested in promoting health and wellness in our community and in Platte County. For more information, or to join, please call Gene Vis, Platte County Lifestyle coordinator at 402-562-4480.