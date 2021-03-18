What is the Platte County Lifestyle Coalition?

During summer 2019, the community action team promoted Walk Your Chair events. These events were held in conjunction with Lawnchairs on the Square on Thursday evenings at Frankfort Square. The goal of the program was to encourage patrons to increase physical activity by walking the square for approximately 30 minutes prior to the event. While members were walking the square, a coalition member would provide health education to the group from the square stage.

The coalition was also the recipient of an America Walks grant, which will provide funding to develop signage for two predetermined walking routes within the community. Plans to install the signage and promotion of the walking routes will begin later this year.

School Action Team

School action team initiatives include a running club, developed by Angie Fehringer, that is currently available to fifth and sixth grade students at St. Isidore and St. Bonaventure grade schools. Student participants of the 10-week program meet from 3-3:45 p.m. and run a half-mile loop. As students complete the loop, their progress is tracked and at the end of 10 weeks, they are given a prize for reaching 13.1, 18 and 26.2 miles. Prizes for this program were made possible through grant funding from the Optimist Club.

Workplace Action Team