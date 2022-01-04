What NCF will be looking forward to in 2022

Happy New Year!

At Nebraska Community Foundation, we feel like Greater Nebraska has plenty to look forward to in the new year and beyond. In fact, if the 2021 Transfer of Wealth Study, Youth Survey, and 2020 census are any indication, this is about to get really good!

I mentioned that trio in my last column and want to continue on today with some specific steps being taken by NCF and local affiliated funds to maximize those opportunities as we begin 2022.

In terms of the youth survey, local affiliated funds of NCF now have the opportunity to sign up to conduct the survey this spring. If you would like to know what your community’s youth are thinking and you know someone on a local Fund Advisory Committee, it might not hurt to mention to them your interest! And you will certainly want to watch for those new results to come out this spring.

Of local interest, this is a moment to mention that Columbus’ own Kara Asmus is now coordinating youth surveys as part of her new position at NCF. We are so excited to have Kara on the NCF Team, serving affiliated funds in our region! In addition, bringing her skill set to the Youth Survey project will take us to the next level.

In terms of the Transfer of Wealth Study, the new year is going to bring a whole new level of local work! NCF will be rolling out lots of localized resources in the next couple months to tell the story of the potential local impact of this extraordinary phenomenon.

Specifically, NCF will be holding some virtual workshops on the transfer of wealth for members of the network. The first session will be Jan. 27 and will be followed by two more in February. While these will be promoted only within the NCF network, I’ll bet you could sit in to learn more about the transfer of wealth if you contacted me, Kara, or anyone from a local affiliated fund.

Whether you join a session or not, you can get great information and an inspiring dose of goodness, if you visit fivetothrivene.org. There are tons of tools to prepare yourself for a prosperous 2022 for you and the community you love!

With respect to the 2020 census, I don’t necessarily have future action steps to share. Rather, I’ll just say that the data continues to be encouraging as it rolls out. In preparing for presentations, I’ve recently looked into the data in Nebraska City, Boone County, Plainview, Grant, McCook, and other places in between and the story is the same in all those places: the progress being made is undeniable. Population trends are turning more positive; in most places the best since the 1970s or even 1930s. There is an identifiable bump up in the number of 30-somethings in those places, who tend to bring kids who attend local schools. Household income has trended up, poverty has trended down, schools continue to be strong…there are just clear signs in the data that we have reason for optimism.

What it takes for that potential to become a more positive reality is your engagement. Community members have to get involved, have to lead, have to commit…and if that happens we’ll turn positive potential into positive movement. If you want to be part of that, reach out to your local NCF affiliated fund. And if you don’t have one in your hometown then reach out to me and let’s talk!

K.C. Belitz is the chief operating officer of the Nebraska Community Foundation.

