What's in a name? For Ohnoutka, just the beginning

No, every day you'll find him out in the hallway, greeting Shamrocks, building and furthering relationships, and calling everyone by name. Though there are more than 350 students and more than 400 people at Scotus on normal days, Ohnoutka makes an effort to know them all and meet them on their level.

"I have to be very intentional about building those relationships with those students because I'm not interacting with all of them every day. One of the things I try to do is get to know everybody's first name, all 355 of them, I want to know their first name," Ohnoutka said. "I want them to know that when I address them, I'm going to address them with their first name.

"For whatever reason, I've always had a knack of remembering student's names."

From Wahoo to Kansas

Ohnoutka grew up a Wahoo Warrior most attached to basketball and baseball. After several collar bone breaks, he decided football wasn't probably the best idea. Instead, he spent his time on the hardwood and on the diamond.

He remembers back to his father putting a basketball in his hands at an early age and finding peace simply shooting hoops. Whether it was in a gym or on the outdoor courts in Wahoo, he was never more comfortable than on his own, lining up shots from every spot.