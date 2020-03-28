What's in a name? For Ohnoutka, just the beginning

Scotus Central Catholic President Jeff Ohnoutka closed his laptop and peered forward from his desk on a recent afternoon, ready for his photo and sporting a new look.
Ohnoutka, in his fourth year leading Scotus in the president's position, made a promise he wouldn't shave until the students returned to the building. On the 11th day since SCC closed in a response to the COVID-19 outbreak, it appears he might have a potentially splendid mane to show off in the very near future.
But, as impressive as he may turn out to be as a silver fox, Ohnoutka would much rather return to his clean-shaven days. Hallways and classrooms busy with the hustle and bustle of daily education are much preferred to stowing his razors and saving a few minutes each morning.
Nearly 30 years into a teaching career, Ohnoutka, a Wahoo native, has always been drawn to education. He knew it in junior high, earned his teaching degree at Nebraska and discovered his coaching love during those same college days while serving as a varsity assistant.
His career has taken him down to Kansas, up to the north of Nebraska and finally Columbus; where he and his wife Deb have built their life and raised their five children for the past 15 years.
Today, it's not the same. Now as an administrator, his day-to-day lacks the kind of mentoring that came with the classroom. Regardless, he's not about to stay tucked away in his office, considering just the big decisions about the future at Scotus.
No, every day you'll find him out in the hallway, greeting Shamrocks, building and furthering relationships, and calling everyone by name. Though there are more than 350 students and more than 400 people at Scotus on normal days, Ohnoutka makes an effort to know them all and meet them on their level.
"I have to be very intentional about building those relationships with those students because I'm not interacting with all of them every day. One of the things I try to do is get to know everybody's first name, all 355 of them, I want to know their first name," Ohnoutka said. "I want them to know that when I address them, I'm going to address them with their first name.
"For whatever reason, I've always had a knack of remembering student's names."
From Wahoo to Kansas
Ohnoutka grew up a Wahoo Warrior most attached to basketball and baseball. After several collar bone breaks, he decided football wasn't probably the best idea. Instead, he spent his time on the hardwood and on the diamond.
He remembers back to his father putting a basketball in his hands at an early age and finding peace simply shooting hoops. Whether it was in a gym or on the outdoor courts in Wahoo, he was never more comfortable than on his own, lining up shots from every spot.
In school, he felt a real connection with teachers. It was easy to sense, Ohnoutka said, that there were people who cared for him and his classmates. The calling was obvious.
While at Nebraska, he met Deb and was fortunate to begin his coaching career on the staff of Tom Seib at Lincoln Pius X. His first two years as an assistant included some of the most memorable games in Nebraska boys state basketball history.
The 1988 Pius team lost to Wahoo, his alma mater, in the state title game after leading by nine. The Thunderbolts suffered defeat on a last-second layup.
The following year, considered by many the greatest night in Nebraska high school basketball, Wahoo again denied Pius in the Class B championship game with a six-point comeback in the final 15 seconds to force overtime. Pius led that one at one point by 16 before the miracle comeback on a 3 at the buzzer.
Wahoo hit a 3 on the second possession of overtime and never trailed again, eventually putting away from a stunned Ohnoutka, Pius coaching staff and Thunderbolt players for the Warriors second straight title. It was the 38th straight Warrior victory in a winning streak that went all the way to 1992, encompassed five seasons and produced four straight state titles.
In the Class A game that followed, as Columbus High fans will painfully remember, Millard South won on a layup with three seconds remaining.
Ohnoutka and Pius would be back to state the next two years, but Wahoo ended the Thunderbolts' season both times, first in the semifinals then the quarterfinals.
Pius finally got it done in 1992, defeating Ogallala for a state championship after the Indians ended Wahoo's epic winning streak in the semifinals.
Ohnoutka missed that one when he moved on to coach junior varsity for a fellow Pius assistant who had taken the head job at Malcolm. The next season, although right out of college, he felt he was ready to lead his own program. He took a job in Cuba, Kansas, coaching Hillcrest High. Ohnoutka led the Mustangs to their first state tournament.
Even though he was part of the "Greatest Night in Nebraska High School Basketball," it was that state-run, when a town of about 250 jumped on board for the ride, that still stands as his favorite memory.
Taking the Shamrocks to new heights
Cuba led Ohnoutka to Hartington, Nebraska where he took a job as a teacher and basketball coach for Cedar Catholic High School.
He led the Trojans for seven seasons, losing three times in district finals to eventual state champions, before coming to Columbus. The Ohnoutkas moved in part to have a shorter distance to his wife's side of the family in Holdrege.
Again, he was initially an assistant, serving on the staff of Brett Rusher for two years before taking over the program in 2007. Scotus went 133-84 under Ohnoutka in nine basketball seasons, earned the program's first-ever No. 1 ranking and the first-ever state title game in 2015.
But once he took the job as president, he no longer felt he could dedicate the time needed to basketball and stepped away with 324 career victories. His career wasn't the longest Sharmock boys head coaching stint, but it was certainly the most distinguished.
Scotus had always been respectable in boys hoops before his arrival, qualifying for state four times, but the Shamrocks had only won one game in those four trips.
Scotus was 7-5 at state with Ohnoutka on the sideline.
He won't take credit for any kind of specific style or leadership traits that allowed him to have more success than prior SCC coaches, saying it was about setting high expectations and making relationships with the players "of the utmost importance."
"The magic touch was, we had competition in practice every day. There were times we had to pull them apart because they would get after each other so hard because they all wanted to win," he said. "We tried to put our players in competitive situations in practice to bring out the best in them."
If he had an influence on shaping the program in his own image, he said it was about strong man-to-man defense and up-tempo, push-the-ball type offense.
Those don't exactly go hand-in-hand, but its what allowed his group to take Scotus basketball to new heights.
"When you’re a coach and you walk into the locker room after a win, and you see the energy and the enthusiasm and excitement, and we always had a tradition of clapping it up once I reached the locker room, nothing can ever replace that," he said. "That is a feeling you can search long and far for and you’ll never find anything that can replicate that when you’re a coach; because it’s a feeling of everybody being all in and a genuine excitement."
Catholic Education
As fulfilling as postgame celebrations might have been, it's Ohnoutka's Catholic faith and serving that faith through education that has been the most meaningful.
"It’s a great privilege to work in Catholic education. As a Catholic myself, I feel like I have a duty to provide the best Catholic education I can for our students," he said. "I feel a real sense of responsibility to our church, and I believe it’s such an important part of our church to have great Catholic schools. I’ve always felt Catholic school is where I fit in the best."
And though it was challenging, this past year included some of his proudest moments as a Catholic educator. When the archdiocese moved the priest on staff, The Rev. Matthew Capadano, to a parish in Omaha following the 2018-2019 school year, it was the first time in school history there wouldn't be a priest in the building.
He and his faculty came together and found new and creative ways to bring the teaching of the church to the student body, creating such programs as "Rock Talk," a once-a-month meeting with members of the community.
Though "Rock Talk" looks done for the school year, it's one representation, Ohnoutka said, of the Scotus culture.
"Whatever it is, from fine arts, our extracurriculars to our clubs, our organizations, the teaching that happens in the classroom, and students, everyone puts their best work into it. Doing things halfway is not acceptable," he said. "I believe that we really do try to do the best we can with the talents God has given us. I know that sounds cliché, but I see it happening all the time. That’s a beautiful thing."
On the court, in the classroom, or now in the hallways and in his office, Catholic education, and Scotus specifically, has allowed Ohnoutka to deepen his faith by daily encounters with Jesus.
"Being in a Catholic school, and the responsibilities that come with being a Catholic leader, has allowed me to grow in my faith in ways that I could never ever have imagined," he said. "On a regular basis, I feel the Holy Spirit make decisions on things. My faith grows because of the example our teachers set. I learn from our students. I’m in a situation every day that allows me to grow in my faith, and I’m so grateful for that. It’s the best thing, in my professional life, that has ever happened to me."
