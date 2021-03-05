What’s the hype about whole grains?

For starters, whole grains are packed with nutrients. Unlike refined grains, whole grains consist of three parts: bran, germ and endosperm. When a grain is refined, only the endosperm is left. The bran and the germ are the parts of the grain that are healthy and nutritious.

Whole grains contain protein, fiber, B vitamins, antioxidants and trace minerals such as zinc, copper and iron. A diet rich in whole grains can reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes, obesity and some types of cancer. Whole grains are also loaded with fiber. The recommended daily fiber intake is a minimum of 25 grams for women and 39 grams for men.

Some examples of whole grains are oatmeal, popcorn, quinoa, brown rice, bulgur, buckwheat, barley and whole wheat. When you are looking for whole-grain foods, read the label to make sure they are entirely made from whole grain.

Don’t be fooled by the terms multi-grain, stone ground, cracked wheat, seven grain and bran. Those words don’t necessarily mean it is a whole grain. Molasses and coloring may be added to a product to give it a brown color. Reading the nutrition facts label for fiber content may also help you find more foods with whole grains. Look for breads and cereals with at least 3 grams of fiber per serving.