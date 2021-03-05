What’s the hype about whole grains?

For starters, whole grains are packed with nutrients. Unlike refined grains, whole grains consist of three parts: bran, germ and endosperm. When a grain is refined, only the endosperm is left. The bran and the germ are the parts of the grain that are healthy and nutritious.
Whole grains contain protein, fiber, B vitamins, antioxidants and trace minerals such as zinc, copper and iron. A diet rich in whole grains can reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes, obesity and some types of cancer. Whole grains are also loaded with fiber. The recommended daily fiber intake is a minimum of 25 grams for women and 39 grams for men.
Some examples of whole grains are oatmeal, popcorn, quinoa, brown rice, bulgur, buckwheat, barley and whole wheat. When you are looking for whole-grain foods, read the label to make sure they are entirely made from whole grain.
Don’t be fooled by the terms multi-grain, stone ground, cracked wheat, seven grain and bran. Those words don’t necessarily mean it is a whole grain. Molasses and coloring may be added to a product to give it a brown color. Reading the nutrition facts label for fiber content may also help you find more foods with whole grains. Look for breads and cereals with at least 3 grams of fiber per serving.
Your goal should be to eat at least half of your grains as whole grains. To do this, choose brown rice and whole-grain pastas, breads and cereals. If your family is not used to whole grains, try using ½ whole grain and ½ refined pasta until your family gets used to the taste and texture of whole grains.
Eating more fiber from whole grains will help you feel full longer. Fiber also helps keep your blood sugars stable.
Get your day started by eating a bowl of whole-grain cereal or oatmeal. For lunch, choose a whole-grain bread and bagel for sandwiches or a whole-wheat or corn tortilla. Swap out white rice for brown rice.
For dinner, experiment with a variety of whole grains such as bulgur, quinoa or barley. Whole grains work great in main dishes, sides and salads. Since whole grains may take longer to cook, make a larger batch and freeze a portion for another quick meal.
Whole grains are also great snacks. Popcorn is a whole grain. Three cups of air-popped popcorn contains 3.4 grams of fiber and 95 calories. Try whole-grain crackers instead of regular crackers. Combine ready to eat whole-grain cereal with nuts and dried fruit for a quick snack.
Keep your family healthy by choosing more whole grains.
Information provided by Joan Plummer, dietitian and diabetes educator at Columbus Community Hospital