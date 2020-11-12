What the approval of gambling measures mean for Columbus

Jackson said jobs may also be created to support more days of racing.

According to Jackson, the Columbus racetrack hosted races four days of the 52 total held in the state in 2020. Jackson said Grand Island was the site of most of this year's race days, with 42 held there.

"The goal is to get it up to close to 200 days," Jackson said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

CER holds a racing license and rents the facility at Ag Park. If races are to increase, it follows that the existing racetrack facilities out at Ag Park, 822 15th St., may need some work.

Jackson said CER will participate in ongoing discussions with the City of Columbus, Platte County Board of Supervisors and the Platte County Ag Society over what that might look like.

"In order for this to be a successful project and an economic boon for the Columbus area, we need a collaboration of all leaders," Jackson said. "We can't do it in silos, we have to be able to collaborate."

Right now, though, plans for moving forward are ephemeral at best.

"Until that vote was taken Tuesday and passed, you couldn't get the cart in front of the horse. You just had to kind of wait," Bulkley said.