What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines

The benefits of this co-location have never been more apparent than during the COVID-19 pandemic. To maximize efficiency, ECDHD has partnered with GNCHC to provide personnel, and other resources for the immunization clinics ECDHD has put on, using their State-allotment of the Moderna vaccine. A vaccination team, comprised of both ECDHD and GNCHC employees, has given more than 1,887 vaccines to area residents in the State-identified Phase 1A and 1B tiers: community-based physicians and pharmacists, long-term care staff and residents, first responders, dentists, veterinarian, developmentally disabled persons, critical infrastructure workers, and those aged 65+. There have been many national stories about vaccine being thrown away, but our vaccination team can proudly state that they have not wasted a single dose. The allotment of vaccine we receive each week determines how many immunizations can be done, but our communities can rest assured that we have, and will continue, to focus on safety, and efficiency, while meeting our goal of getting as many shots in arms as possible.