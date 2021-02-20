What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines

What a difference a year makes.
In February 2020, scientists and health care workers were just beginning to be aware of a new coronavirus. One year later, the COVID-19 pandemic has permeated almost every segment of our lives, here in Nebraska, in the U.S., and across the world. Mask-wearing, handwashing, and social distancing have become part of our lives as never before. Many events that most of us took for granted—visits with relatives, large weddings and funerals, dances and concerts, to name a few—have become rare or non-existent as we continue our best efforts to implement protocols that slow the spread of the virus, and preserve our hospital capacity to treat those who become most seriously ill.
Late 2020 saw a new tool, the vaccine, added to the those already being used to control the spread of COVID-19. Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines each received emergency use authorization in mid-December, and were subsequently recommended for use in the United States. These vaccines began to be distributed to states in late December.
Here in Columbus, we are fortunate to have a unique partnership between a local health department, and a healthcare provider, one that has helped us address the pandemic from the very beginning, and has been instrumental in getting as many residents vaccinated as quickly as possible.
Across the U.S., more than 1,300 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC), like Good Neighbor, serve almost 30 million people. East Central District Health Department is one of only a very few local health departments (LHD) in the United States that is co-located with a FQHC. The co-location of East Central and Good Neighbor provides each entity an even greater opportunity to focus on their common mission of improving the health of the communities they serve, particularly in underserved and/or vulnerable populations. And co-locating allows the agencies to reduce duplication of effort, and expense, and to improve efficiency and accessibility of health care services.
The benefits of this co-location have never been more apparent than during the COVID-19 pandemic. To maximize efficiency, ECDHD has partnered with GNCHC to provide personnel, and other resources for the immunization clinics ECDHD has put on, using their State-allotment of the Moderna vaccine. A vaccination team, comprised of both ECDHD and GNCHC employees, has given more than 1,887 vaccines to area residents in the State-identified Phase 1A and 1B tiers: community-based physicians and pharmacists, long-term care staff and residents, first responders, dentists, veterinarian, developmentally disabled persons, critical infrastructure workers, and those aged 65+. There have been many national stories about vaccine being thrown away, but our vaccination team can proudly state that they have not wasted a single dose. The allotment of vaccine we receive each week determines how many immunizations can be done, but our communities can rest assured that we have, and will continue, to focus on safety, and efficiency, while meeting our goal of getting as many shots in arms as possible.
Moving forward, vaccine production will increase, additional vaccines will be approved, and other outlets, including mobile clinics, and retail pharmacies, will be able to offer vaccines as part of a Federal program to increase COVID-19 vaccination levels.
Beginning Feb. 15, FQHCs like Good Neighbor will begin receiving their own direct supply of the vaccine. The initial phase will send vaccine to at least one FQHC in each state, and then expand to 250 centers in the following weeks. This is part of a broader effort to ensure all communities are being reached, including underserved and vulnerable populations. Good Neighbor and East-Central look forward to the opportunity to continue to be part of this historic vaccination effort, and we encourage all our fellow Nebraskans to be vaccinated at their earliest opportunity. It is likely that COVID-19 may be with us for some time. Using every tool at our disposal--vaccines, hand-washing, masking, and social distancing--gives us the best, and quickest, chance to return to “normal” life.
To register for the vaccine, please use the COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Portal at vaccinate.ne.gov.
Patrick M. Peer is the CEO of East-Central District Health Department.