What you should know about 'Active Hope'

The evening included some tactical training from NCF on topics such as raising funds for a community unrestricted endowment, marketing resources available from NCF, and how to pursue engaging youth in your community. That all created great conversation, but as usual the really good stuff came not as much from the tactical but more from the chances for communities to dream together about changing their future.

A tip of the hat to Dr. Paul Madison, an NCF Board member from Nebraska City, who made the trip to Leigh to start the night with a presentation on Active Hope. Paul is our “Active Hope apostle” so starting an evening with him gets people fired up about taking action to turn their hopes into their future realities! In fact, in addition to Paul there were NCF Board members attending from Wahoo, Norfolk, Albion and Newman Grove, which is a great example of the kind of commitment NCF enjoys from the Board as they live out their Active Hope for our state.