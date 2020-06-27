What's been happening lately

Let me answer your question before you ask. Why isn’t the Plunge opening? The short quick answer-we could not get enough qualified people to staff the facility. The Council made the decision not to open the Plunge in early May because the DHM in place at the time would not allow pools to open and the possibility of that changing looked bleak. We owed it to our potential hires to let them know what we were thinking about and allow them to look at different employment opportunities.

The DHM that is now in place does allow pools to open. Seeing that this was coming, we reached out to our hiring pool and found that the majority had found other employment. We placed new ads and touched bases with every resource we could but still could not find enough qualified staff to hire. Thus, the position we are in today. No one is more disappointed than I am that the Plunge will sit idle this season. But we tried hard and were not able to make this happen.

As we use our parks, ball fields, and pools again we cannot forget that COVID-19 has not gone away. We must be vigilant about the virus and act accordingly. I have said many times-“we must use common sense.” This includes wearing masks in crowded places, trying to maintain social distancing, and being respectful of those most vulnerable. Working together we can win this fight.