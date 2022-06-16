What's on the Horizon for Columbus Community Hospital

Those in the Lake Esther area may have noticed construction around the Columbus Wellness Center.

That construction marks the preliminary dirt-leveling process of the upcoming Columbus Fieldhouse by Columbus Community Hospital (CCH).

At a June 14 walk around Lake Esther, CCH President and CEO Michael "Mike" Hansen met interested members of the public to discuss future CCH initiatives and take a lap around Lake Esther.

"The goal there is to build a program where we can train anybody from amateur golfer to an Olympic athlete," Hansen said. "That’s what we'll focus on is working with and training folks."

The facility, which has been in the works for several years, will feature sports and fitness facilities for almost any interest group.

Hansen said the new facility will add two gyms to the wellness center's existing two, as well as full-size indoor soccer field and football fields. For those interested in golf, the new facility will feature a nine-hole putting area and golf simulator.

One exciting addition for younger audiences is the e-sports area, where several age-appropriate gaming stations and virtual reality options will be set up.

Hansen said that e-sports is a growing sector, and that if the kids are going to be playing games anyway, they may as well do it somewhere they can take a break to get some physical activity in.

"Maybe they shoot some hoops, walk around the track, play some games, play tennis or racquetball, that’s why we're going that way," Hansen said.

As for the virtual reality area, Hansen said the physical activity impact of those is a little more direct.

"Virtual reality is a little more interactive. You can be swinging and doing stuff physically," Hansen added.

In terms of cost to users, the number is still set to be announced. Hansen said they want this to be as accessible as possible and are already looking at setting up an add-on for members of the Columbus Family YMCA, with whom the current wellness center is partnered.

"Just like the wellness center, we want it to be intermingled. We've had a great relationship with the Y and want to continue. We'll have special programs for various groups," Hansen said.

On the walk, attendees were able to talk to Hansen about whatever topic they chose. One walker, Jessica Manak, a clinical receptionist in occupational health at CCH, said these and similar "Walk with a Doc" events are good for the hospital and Columbus residents.

"It gives the public more of an idea what's going on in the hospital so they don’t feel like they don’t have any connection," Manak said.

Hansen said something similar, in that he enjoys the opportunity to get out of the hospital and just talk to people.

"I love these kind of networking things where I can talk to people and see what we can do better. I think we're fortunate to have such a high quality hospital in a small town and just want to continue to make it better," Hansen said.

Dennis and Coni Grennan, walkers and acquaintances of Hansen, said they came just to hear what he had to say, but that they're excited for the fieldhouse.

"We know Mike and know he's doing a lot of good things for the hospital," Dennis said.

Coni said she wanted to learn about the fieldhouse and see what it would be.

"We need information on that, to get a good look at it, hear about it," Coni said.

Hansen said one of the larger goals for the fieldhouse is to not just offer activities for the community, but add to commerce and recruit more workers in Columbus.

"We need people in town to work here, in terms of a recruitment perspective it's another asset in the community that will attract people to Columbus and hopefully get them to stay here," Hansen added.

As far as further future projects, Hansen said the hospital would like to implement a hospice home soon, which has been in discussion since 2012, and a cancer center, though that project is dependent on available space.

The next "What's on the Horizon?" walk with Hansen will be June 30, at Lake Esther, from noon to 12:30.

