What's poppin'?: Sweet Harvest Popcorn Shoppe holds customer appreciation days

When it comes to corn, Nebraska knows what it's doing. In the case of Sweet Harvest Popcorn Shoppe, even more so.

The business is coming up on 68 kinds of popcorn after the release of its newest flavors: cotton candy, blue raspberry lemonade and coffee toffee crunch, for the shop's third annual customer appreciation day.

Owner Katie Riesdorff started working at the shop when she was 14, after her sister got a job at the shop and told her to apply. She quickly discovered she liked it.

"Honestly, when I was 14, I didn't care about having a job, but my sister asked if I wanted to work there, I said sure and once I started doing it, I realized it's kind of fun," Riesdorff said.

One aspect Riesdorff loves about her work is the variety, she said. The ability to change things, experiment and create makes the job exciting for her.

"There's so many parts and I like being able to do different things and not get bored just doing one thing," Riesdorff said.

Riesdorff said by 16-years-old, she knew she wanted to continue working at the shop and working with popcorn. After high school, she attended Central Community College to obtain an associate degree and later to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for a bachelor's degree in accounting, just in case things didn't go the way she wanted.

"Once I got in I realized how much work that is. My sister owns an accounting firm and she does all that stuff so I can focus on this," Riesdorff said.

That focus paid off, as Riesdorff was able to buy the shop in 2019 and now gets to do what she loves.

After almost 12 years there, she has introduced 40 flavors, including bacon cheddar, mint, kickin' ranch, and the three new flavors being released for customer appreciation days. The process for flavor development, she said, is sometimes difficult but enjoyable.

"[It's] deciding what new flavors to come up with, figuring out the ingredients. Most of them I can base off other recipes," Riesdorff said. "It's difficult figuring out what people are going to like but more fun than hard."

Her process for flavor creation is admittedly pretty random, she said, ranging from personal tastes to brainstorming and searching for inspiration on Pinterest and seasoning vendors' websites.

"The new flavors, blue raspberry and cotton candy, are my two favorite flavors of everything, those are based off of that, and coffee toffee, everyone loves coffee," Riesdorff said.

The best part of the job, she added, is exactly what customer appreciation days are about: her customers.

"The best part is the customers that make you feel like it's worth it, what you're doing is worth it," Riesdorff said. "They want to make you feel good about your product and they keep coming back."

Zach Schultz, an employee at the shop, said all the people involved are what makes the job, both customers and coworkers.

"It's so laid back. I love Katie, she's so nice and the customers are always nice, unless they're not," Schultz said with a chuckle. "It's a pretty easy job, I love what I do here."

For customer appreciation days, the shop will offer two free samples to those who come in, as well as scratch-off coupons for the first 135 people who come in each day. Those who make a purchase are entered to win one of eight prizes. The shop will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 7-8.