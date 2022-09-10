What's up in downtown: Downtown Revitalization Plan survey results in

RDG Planning and Design, an architectural group out of Omaha, conducted a survey over the past few months regarding development in Columbus' historic downtown area, mainly 11th and 13th streets.

Survey results among a pool of approximately 400 Columbus residents were consolidated into mockups and presented first at Columbus Days for a quick overview of some of the concepts. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Artzy Haven, Amy Haase of RDG presented those concepts in more detail.

"How do we balance things out, respecting history and things people are used to with trying to find ways we can innovate and remain relevant?" Haase said.

On one of the boards, a list of the top 10 potential projects included Frankfort Square improvements, 11th Street District improvements, 14th Street improvements, Howard Boulevard improvements, alley improvements, one-way to two-way conversions, landscape enhancements, pedestrian improvements, façade improvements and arts, wayfinding (signs, navigation) and branding improvements.

Many of these improvements are minor and involve minimal repair or beautification measures, such as cleaning up the facades of some of the older buildings downtown, Haase said, but that RDG outlined two different kinds of improvements.

"We categorized these into functional issues and opportunities for the district and physical and there's a little blending over between the two," Haase said.

Haase said navigation was a chief functional concern among the surveys, with people requesting better signage or indication of where notable areas are in the downtown area.

"I would definitely say themes of 'easy to find' and 'easy to navigate' [were common] and I tie that to the streetscape piece, the signage piece," Haase said.

One issue in this area was the one-way to two-way conversion concept, which was met with some concerns of safety and cost by those in attendance, as the streets in question have been one-way for over 50 years.

Haase responded that the two-way idea is just a solution to concerns voiced by those in the survey, which, should it go forward, would require a traffic study at least.

"In the '60s we converted, I guess to a lot of one-ways so this is just trying to address some of the things we've heard but there's plenty of discussion to be had as we move forward," Haase said.

However, Haase said, another item stuck out to her during a listening session, where two people used the exact same wording on a concept.

"I found it really interesting they used the same words, they said 'more color' and I found that interesting," Haase said. "How do we add more color, color from trees, from art, that level of energy we could add to the district."

Murals and lights in some of the alleyways connecting the downtown area to parking lots were suggested, to give those areas more character, according to Haase.

"We said we could create a gallery in an alley, where we're making improvements, potentially adding lighting, some murals on the sides of the walls," Haase said.

A concept for curved artwork around the corners of Frankfort Square was presented as well, adding in more of a pedestrian element and something of a local element with art by area artists or groups, changing as the artwork wears down.

"It takes the sidewalk, it extends it out, but when you do that, one, it's a lot of concrete work which it sounds like a lot of has already been done in this area and two, because of that you have to deal with some storm water things," Haase said.

Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil said that, being involved in the project from its conception, she's excited but knows that the ideas presented are just ideas.

"These are just suggestions, they're not going to be implemented overnight," McNeil said. "It's great as the community grows to see things beautified and revitalized and made into a place where people can live, work and play."

Ron Schilling, Third Ward Columbus City Council member, said the potential improvements are going to heavily rely on what grants the city can apply for and have approved. Haase also mentioned the biggest factor in any of these decisions will be cost.

In terms of ease of implementation, Frankfort would likely be the easiest, Haase said, as things could slowly be implemented, starting with picnic benches and the like.

"One of the things we did hear on Frankfort is 'we don't want to close the park to do this,' so there's a number of things we could phase in over time," Haase said.