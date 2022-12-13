Wheel-y big news: Tour de Nebraska to be hosted in Columbus in 2023

With wide-open flat spaces, good tailwinds and mild weather, the Midwest and Nebraska in particular make for excellent bicycle rides and races.

To take advantage of that while supporting small towns and introducing cyclists to places they may have never been before, the Tour de Nebraska bike ride was established, riding through Nebraska communities in the summer. This year, Columbus will be the start and finish lines for a ride through the area.

Katy McNeil, director of the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the process began several months ago when an exploratory visit by the tour came to town to scope out potential locations.

"They came a couple of months ago to do a site visit and look at where we could have a pre-party and the kickoff night with a dinner, overnight indoor and outdoor camping for the people riding," McNeil said.

Tour de Nebraska Director Charlie Schilling, who was on the committee that chose Columbus, said this is the first time Columbus has been an overnight community for the tour.

"We have not been to Columbus before and we have been challenged with trying to find new places to go in Nebraska," Schilling said. "We're excited to explore new areas like Columbus and Norfolk, this area sets up well for riders from all over the state, with a lot coming from Lincoln and Omaha."

McNeil said that, while the decision was just made recently and the ride is in June, they have begun looking at options for sponsors and volunteers.

"We pulled in the Platte County Lifestyle Coalition for help with volunteers, running things like water stations. We are looking for community sponsors to help sponsor food and beverages, maybe a local nonprofit who wants to do a spaghetti feed or dinner, it's a great fundraiser," McNeil said.

The five-day, 256-mile tour will begin in Columbus, Schilling said, in Pawnee Park. Riders will spend two nights in Albion, make a loop, spend a night in Norfolk, make another loop, with some options for gravel riding on days four and five, and return to Pawnee Park at the end.

"[The route has] not only the convenience of starting and ending where we parked our cars, but the amenities of some bigger towns and quaint charm of some small towns," Schilling said.

McNeil said this is a big opportunity for Columbus to draw in some visitors, business and recognition from the rest of the state.

"It brings people to the community who may not have been before, eating, drinking, shopping. They're looking at memorials, enjoying amenities, meeting people, it's great exposure," McNeil said. "You can look at it as 400-500 people now advocating for Columbus and Platte County as a destination."

It is also an opportunity for the Nebraska Trails Foundation, Schilling said, as this is the organization's largest fundraiser each year.

"We're excited about Columbus and the whole route. We have a relationship with the Nebraska Trails Foundation which allows for a portion of the proceeds to go to them and we have a scholarship," Schilling said. "Those are a couple of unique twists that make the Tour de Nebraska even more special this year."

Those interested in joining the ride can register at Tourdenebraska.com. Early bird registration is $375 and includes shower service from their shower truck. A properly-tuned multi-speed bicycle is required and riders are required to wear helmets for the duration.