Where is emerald ash borer?

Know that treatment must be done for the remainder of the tree’s life. It is not a once and be done treatment. Take time to assess the value and health of an ash tree to determine if it is a good candidate for treatment.

Trees worth treating are those that provide much-needed shade or have intrinsic value. The trees should not be too old and in very good condition with no large dead or dying branches, and no mower damage or other serious trunk wounds.

Once EAB is present, ash trees left untreated will eventually die and need to be removed. Do not wait until a tree dies to remove it. Trees that have died from EAB become extremely brittle and pose a hazard.

There may also be a high demand for tree removals when large numbers of ash begin dying. This will likely increase prices and the chance homeowners could be approached by “fly-by-night” tree companies.

When working with tree care services, it would be prudent to ask for proof of insurance as well as references from customers. In Columbus, the City of Columbus provides a list of tree care services permitted to do tree work in city limits.