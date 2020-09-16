White joins Columbus Police Department

The Columbus City Council Chambers erupted in applause earlier this month as newly-appointed Police Officer Brittany White stretched out her arms to hug her father, a former police chief and now mayor of Auburn.
Police Chief Chuck Sherer, who had brought White up to the podium to introduce her to council members, followed behind her and elbow-bumped some of her younger family members in attendance.
“It was a big surprise,” White said. “I told my dad about it originally … that was over a month ago and then he never really brought it up again so I just assumed he wasn’t coming. He’s pretty good at talking to me every day and he never mentioned it.”
White has wanted to be a police officer her whole life, dating back to when she grew up in Auburn.
“As a kid, it was pretty awesome and it was pretty cool to have my dad drop me off at school in the cop car every day ... Everyone was always jealous,” she said, laughing.
But knowing her parents didn't want her to go straight into a job or into the police academy after high school, she decided to pursue becoming a lawyer.
White was ready to go to the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and work toward her law degree until life took an unexpected turn.
“I got pregnant at 18 and I just turned 19 in September and had (my son) in October that same year. It was pretty wild,” White recalled. “My parents found out I was pregnant. Of course, they weren’t going to pay for my college and that’s kind of what led me down this route, which now has ended up working out in my favor.”
There have been other challenges for White since she moved to Columbus in 2010.
“If I ever would see that (a police department was) hiring. It was a requirement to have a college degree. It always said college degree,” she said. “I’d get kind of discouraged about that because I know some moms can do it … That’s awesome that they can do it, but for me, I was working 12-14 hour days with three kids on an off-schedule. It just wasn’t going to work for me.”
Her dad, Dan White, said the City Council meeting was emotional for him.
“I’m really proud of her. She’s wanted to be in law enforcement since she was little,” he said. “She’s just a beautiful person, (a) very, very beautiful person. She’s very fair … She’s going to do a great job.”
Sherer also said he was excited for White.
“She grew up in a law enforcement family, so she’s no stranger to the lifestyle or professional demands this career has. I enjoy her enthusiasm as she prepares for her new journey,” he said in an email. “I also like her can-do attitude and positive outlook on providing law enforcement services to our community.”
Despite recent turmoil associated with law enforcement across the nation, Sherer said the officers beginning their careers in the midst of all this are called to the line of duty.
“The scrutiny they will face is unprecedented in law enforcement,” he wrote. “It takes a special person to answer the call to become a law enforcement officer. We’re lucky to have Tanner (Dreifurst, a Columbus native hired as a police officer earlier this year) and Brittany join our family and we're excited about their opportunities with the Columbus Police Department.”
White said it is a bit nerve-racking to start right now, but said she doesn’t believe there is necessarily ever a good time as there is always something going on in the world.
“I’m ready for it ... luckily I didn’t get discouraged, and even though I’m 32, with three kids, one who is a teenager now … I still feel really good about it,” White said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
