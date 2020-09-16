White joins Columbus Police Department

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Columbus City Council Chambers erupted in applause earlier this month as newly-appointed Police Officer Brittany White stretched out her arms to hug her father, a former police chief and now mayor of Auburn.

Police Chief Chuck Sherer, who had brought White up to the podium to introduce her to council members, followed behind her and elbow-bumped some of her younger family members in attendance.

“It was a big surprise,” White said. “I told my dad about it originally … that was over a month ago and then he never really brought it up again so I just assumed he wasn’t coming. He’s pretty good at talking to me every day and he never mentioned it.”

White has wanted to be a police officer her whole life, dating back to when she grew up in Auburn.

“As a kid, it was pretty awesome and it was pretty cool to have my dad drop me off at school in the cop car every day ... Everyone was always jealous,” she said, laughing.

But knowing her parents didn't want her to go straight into a job or into the police academy after high school, she decided to pursue becoming a lawyer.

White was ready to go to the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and work toward her law degree until life took an unexpected turn.