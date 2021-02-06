Why local news matters

In the last few weeks, I’ve had two different yet very similar and interesting socially distanced conversations with people I just met.
Like every conversation with someone new, what we did for a living naturally came up. When I mentioned I was the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram, both people looked at me and said they weren’t even aware Columbus had a newspaper. I wasn’t offended, but I was a bit sad.
I still vividly remember the days when I was in elementary school and trying to wake up before my dad each morning to race out the door and pick up our copy of The Chicago Tribune off the driveway so I could read about Michael Jordan and the Bulls in the sports section. I found it fascinating to read about what the Bulls were doing and quotes from MJ, Coach Phil Jackson and other star players like Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman.
But as I got older, I found myself discovering other sections of the newspaper wherever I lived. I was reading about the meetings of the local city council, county commissioners, police reports and human interest profiles of community members. And yes, of course, the comics.
These were all things I wouldn’t have known about had I not read the paper. TV news generally only came around my family’s neck of the woods if it was like a big event or something bad or sad.
Community news publications, in a way, represent the heartbeat of the community. For those reading this that already subscribe, we greatly appreciate your support of local journalism and us local journalists who also call this community our home.
But, it’s apparent to me there is still a segment of the population we’re not reaching that is missing out. So I’m offering what I’m calling my “editor’s special.” It’s a chance for new subscribers to get a full-year digital subscription to The Columbus Telegram - $26 for 12 months. Just visit https://bit.ly/3cGSkzP to sign up and take advantage. If you’re reading this and know someone who isn’t reading the Telegram, please share this with them.
We’ve got a great group of people at The Columbus Telegram who are determined to provide you loads of LOCAL content – government, prep sports, business, entertainment, health care, education and more. We want to keep sharing the stories of the community via text and video, whether good or bad, so that you can continue to be informed.
There has to be a trustworthy, coordinated, consolidated and central point to get information in our community, or narratives and rumors will prevent us all from knowing what exactly is happening locally.
Thanks for your support, and thank you for reading.
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.