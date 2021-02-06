Why local news matters

In the last few weeks, I’ve had two different yet very similar and interesting socially distanced conversations with people I just met.

Like every conversation with someone new, what we did for a living naturally came up. When I mentioned I was the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram, both people looked at me and said they weren’t even aware Columbus had a newspaper. I wasn’t offended, but I was a bit sad.

I still vividly remember the days when I was in elementary school and trying to wake up before my dad each morning to race out the door and pick up our copy of The Chicago Tribune off the driveway so I could read about Michael Jordan and the Bulls in the sports section. I found it fascinating to read about what the Bulls were doing and quotes from MJ, Coach Phil Jackson and other star players like Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman.

But as I got older, I found myself discovering other sections of the newspaper wherever I lived. I was reading about the meetings of the local city council, county commissioners, police reports and human interest profiles of community members. And yes, of course, the comics.

These were all things I wouldn’t have known about had I not read the paper. TV news generally only came around my family’s neck of the woods if it was like a big event or something bad or sad.