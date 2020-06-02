Why should we just “recover” when we might “discover” instead?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nebraska reached the next phase of re-opening this week. While there won’t be any solid line that shows we’re past the virus, certainly all of us are hopeful we’ve rounded a corner toward…what? Normalcy? Recovery?

Today, I would propose that we intentionally target “discovery.” First, I have to admit this isn’t my original thought. In a recent conversation, DonnaMarie Dunk shared the idea of “discovery, not just recovery.” She is the executive director of “Bridges to Belonging” in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada and we were both part of a global conversation about ways to use asset-based community development to help neighbors during the pandemic.

The fact that I was part of a work conversation with someone in Kitchener is, in itself, an example of discovery. I’m sure I’m not the only one that has had virtual conversations with people I would’ve not talked with, or even gotten to know, were we not forced into the world of on-line meetings. From that experience I’ve discovered that community development in Nebraska is similar in many ways to England, Canada, Australia, or South Africa. I’ve learned things that will help in my work and in simply having a wider view of the world and those I share the world with.

So I’m on-board with DonnaMarie’s suggestion that we aim higher than mere “recovery.”