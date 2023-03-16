With a new executive director at its helm, the Platte Valley Literacy Association (PVLA) is looking to increase awareness about the programs it offers to the community.

Jessica Wiig started as the PVLA executive director in February. Originally from Wyoming, she moved to Columbus in 2017 and has two children. She previously worked from home and as a paraeducator at an elementary school.

Wiig, who has a master’s degree in English, is also an adjunct instructor at Central Community College (CCC).

In her new role at PVLA, she is mainly responsible for community outreach. Wiig noted their outreach English as a second language (ESL) program.

“We work with companies here in town to offer English classes to their employees,” Wiig said. “That usually runs for 12 weeks, two hours each week, and it just kind of gives them the chance to improve their English-speaking skills.”

PVLA also offers classes in conversational English, citizenship and employability skills. In conjunction with CCC, they offer other ESL classes and GED classes.

“A lot of my role is just making sure people know what we have to offer, the outreach, ESL and citizenship… promoting the PVLA,” Wiig added.

PVLA and CCC work hand-in-hand to provide adult education services and share a space at the Columbus Family Resource Center, 3020 18th St. Just last year, their space was renovated to allow for much-needed increased space.

Later this year, PVLA officials will be busy as the nonprofit has been named the 2023 partner of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s Taste of Columbus event. Proceeds from the fundraiser, which is held in the fall, will be split between PVLA and the chamber.

CCC Adult Education Coordinator Amy Mahoney, who covers the adult education programs for Columbus and Schuyler, noted they are glad Wiig has joined.

“I think we’re kind of starting to move in the right direction,” Mahoney said. “It’s good to have somebody to bounce ideas off of and just collaborate with.”

Wiig and Mahoney are looking at how they can transform the program and build it back up, Mahoney added.

“She’s very proactive in reaching out to the community and reaching out to potential students,” Mahoney said.

Wiig said her new position has been going well so far, noting there have been learning curves.

“I really enjoy it. I think it’s a lot of fun,” Wiig said. “I enjoy getting information about the services out to the community and helping the clients.”

Wiig noted there are a large number of workers coming into the Columbus area who migrate here to find better lives for themselves and their families but don’t have English as their first language.

“We offer them what they need to improve their English-speaking skills to help them find better jobs – we also do employability skills – and hopefully to help them get their citizenship if they want to live here permanently,” she said.

Wiig said she hopes to bring more awareness to what PVLA offers. She added she will be utilizing the group’s Facebook page more – facebook.com/plattevalleyliteracy – and people can reach out to her with questions regarding available programming at pvlacolumbusne@yahoo.com.

PVLA is also always in need of volunteers. The only requirement is a high school diploma or GED. Those interested can contact the previously mentioned email address.

Wiig noted there are many programs that focus on youth education and youth literacy services, which she said is important, but having literacy services for adults is also needed.

“The more successful the adults are, then they can pass all of that on to their kids,” Wiig said. “If they have that foundation of success, then they can help build their children’s success as well.”