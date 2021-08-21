Willard settles in as new Chamber marketing and communication director

Ginger Willard is looking forward to improving the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s digital marketing in her new role as marketing and communications director.
“Right now, (my goal) is to improve the digital side of our marketing with our social media and websites and to recruit more members," Willard said. "I think the Chamber does a great job with its marketing, but I bring more of a digital experience. …Everything that comes with marketing I do, but I specialize more on the digital side.”
Chamber President Dawson Brunswick said in a press release Willard “brings a wealth of marketing and communication knowledge to the Chamber that we will use to better serve our members.”
He added the chamber is “extremely excited” to have her on board.
Willard said she met with Brunswick over the summer about the position and learned they had the same goal of improving businesses' digital marketing efforts. With her new role, Willard said she can bring her expertise to digital marketing and content creation.
Willard doesn’t just have experience in marketing. She also owns her own photography and video business, which specializes in weddings, senior, family and commercial work. Over the summer, Willard was doing that full-time in addition to doing commercial and marketing work for other companies.
Brunswick told the Telegram Friday that Willard’s digital experience is invaluable, also praising her photography, video and graphic designing skills.
“She hit the ground running and has been a phenomenal addition to the chamber,” Brunswick said. “… All around, she’s been a great hire for the Chamber.”
Part of her job also involves event planning. She said she enjoys that work and through her job with the Chamber she was able to see some of the prep work that goes into Columbus Days.
“It was amazing,” Willard said of the festivities. “I never realized how much of it (comes from) local businesses donating funds and volunteering their time. A lot of the people putting it on aren’t getting paid to do that. They do it because they truly believe in providing events for our community.”
The St. Edward native has lived in Columbus for the past 15 years.
Willard has stayed busy since then. She joked her hobbies are her work, adding her photography business takes up most of her weekends. Meanwhile, the other free time she has involves her three daughters’ activities. The oldest plays softball while the other two compete in soccer.
“I love it. It’s been great so far," Willard said, of her new role. "I’m learning a lot. There’ll be a little bit of a learning curve to it but it’ll only make myself better and the Chamber better.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net. News Editor Hannah Schrodt contributed to this story.