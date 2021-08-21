Willard settles in as new Chamber marketing and communication director

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brunswick told the Telegram Friday that Willard’s digital experience is invaluable, also praising her photography, video and graphic designing skills.

“She hit the ground running and has been a phenomenal addition to the chamber,” Brunswick said. “… All around, she’s been a great hire for the Chamber.”

Part of her job also involves event planning. She said she enjoys that work and through her job with the Chamber she was able to see some of the prep work that goes into Columbus Days.

“It was amazing,” Willard said of the festivities. “I never realized how much of it (comes from) local businesses donating funds and volunteering their time. A lot of the people putting it on aren’t getting paid to do that. They do it because they truly believe in providing events for our community.”

The St. Edward native has lived in Columbus for the past 15 years.

Willard has stayed busy since then. She joked her hobbies are her work, adding her photography business takes up most of her weekends. Meanwhile, the other free time she has involves her three daughters’ activities. The oldest plays softball while the other two compete in soccer.

“I love it. It’s been great so far," Willard said, of her new role. "I’m learning a lot. There’ll be a little bit of a learning curve to it but it’ll only make myself better and the Chamber better.”

