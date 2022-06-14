Wilson champions for local nonprofit at Miss Nebraska competition

When Alayna Wilson, a Columbus native, heard of her former dance partner’s cancer diagnosis, she leaped into action to spread word of a local nonprofit’s mission.

The 23-year-old, who was recently named first runner-up at the 2022 Miss Nebraska Scholarship Competition, started competing in pageants after she graduated from Scotus Central Catholic in 2017.

“When I first competed, I was just doing it for fun. I knew that I didn't want to win that year, because I was so young and had a lot of growing left to do,” Wilson recalled.

She took a few years off from the competitions because she started attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for a speech-language pathology degree, not sure how much time competing and her studies would take up.

“During my sophomore year I was brought back into the Miss Nebraska system because one of my previous dance partners, Trevor Luckey, was diagnosed with leukemia,” Wilson said. “Sammy’s Superheroes … I had been a super big advocate and volunteer previously but now, when Trevor was diagnosed, it meant something way more to me than just something you volunteer for. I knew that I needed to get back into the organization, so I could share my message, spread my word.”

Founded in Columbus, Sammy’s Superheroes raises awareness and funds for childhood cancer research.

Wilson currently holds the title of Miss Omaha and was named second runner-up in last year’s Miss Nebraska competition. Through her title, she is able to champion for Sammy’s Superheroes through a local, state and – hopefully, one day – national level.

“I get to go into local schools and talk about health and what pediatric cancer is and how we can help those children in the hospital,” said Wilson, who also spreads the importance of kindness. “I was able to donate over 2,000 cards throughout my time in this organization to children undergoing treatments. That's something that if I go to a presentation, I invite people to do so as well.”

Along with promoting her platform, Wilson noted the scholarship dollars a competitor can earn, as well as leadership, personal development and networking opportunities.

“The Miss Nebraska organization just makes the most sense to further propel both my education but also the Sammy's Superheroes organization at large,” Wilson said.

Wilson is still Miss Omaha until August. When speaking to The Telegram via phone call this week, she was in Kansas City, where she attends the Kansas University Medical Center. She said she will graduate in the spring with her master’s degree in speech-language pathology but will remain busy throughout the next year.

“I would love to be a speech-language pathologist in a school setting, but also I have different clinical placements set up,” Wilson said. “So I kind of get a taste of everything before I make that final decision. In this next year alone, I am working with a Parkinson's group, with an aphasia group, private practice/private treatment, then in the fall, I will be in an elementary school.”

Her mother has the same career path and has been a big influence, she said. Wilson noted she also wants to help with a positive change in someone else’s life that speech-language pathologists can make.

“Parents get to hear their kids say ‘I love you’ for the first time,” Wilson said. “Or you get to give someone their freedom back through speech, or you're able to help someone so that they're able to safely feed themselves. There's a wide variety of things that speech pathologists do that a lot of people don't know. But in all of those little moments, that's where the real magic happens.”

Her sister, Gina Frerichs, noted that Wilson is very deserving of her accomplishments.

“She's a go-getter,” Frerichs said. “She is definitely a very passionate person, very humble. With her platform, Sammy's Superheroes, she's had it all throughout her pageant career, since 2017.”

According to Frerichs, Wilson has also served as Miss Gering and Miss Harvest Moon Festival.

Wilson said that Sammy’s Superheroes Founder Erin Nahorny came out to the final day of the Miss Nebraska competition over the weekend. That meant a lot to her, Wilson added.

Being named first runner-up means that she can continue competing next year and that she’s not done with her work in Miss Nebraska or Sammy’s Superheroes.

“I think God has other plans for me to serve this year and possibly recruiting more members and gaining more funds and having more sponsors is what I'm meant to do this year before I'm fully prepared and ready to take on that title next year,” she added.

Wilson said she would also love to see a local scholarship competition. There used to be a Miss Columbus competition, she said, that was discontinued.

“We have so many talented and bright young women who deserve the same opportunities that I've been given throughout competing in this organization,” Wilson added.

Currently, Wilson said, she’s the only active member of Miss Nebraska that is from Columbus. She said people with questions about being involved in Miss Nebraska are free to reach out to her through social media.

“If you're able to do it and you have a passion, this is an opportunity to get a microphone in your hands and be able to share your message just like I've been able to do for the past five years,” she said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

