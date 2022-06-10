Wilson competing for 2022 Miss Nebraska title

Miss Omaha Alayna Wilson, of Columbus, has been competing for the title of Miss Nebraska.

The 2022 Miss Nebraska Scholarship Competition is being held from June 9-11 in North Platte. Wilson was named the preliminary talent winner on June 9. The second preliminary takes place June 10 with finals being held Saturday, where the next Miss Nebraska will be crowned.

Both the Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen competitions are held at North Platte High School.

Wilson’s platform is Sammy’s Superheroes, which is a Columbus-based nonprofit that raises funds for childhood cancer research.

For Wilson’s talent June 9, she performed a dance piece. Her friend and dance partner passed away from cancer.

“I have a lyrical piece dedicated to one of my best friends and dance partners, Trevor, who passed away around three years ago,” said Wilson, as reported by the North Platte Telegraph. “The entire piece is resembling how we used to dance together back in the good old days.”

According to her sister, Gina Frerichs, Wilson graduated from Scotus Central Catholic in 2017 and then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Wilson obtained a degree in speech pathology and currently attends the Kansas University Medical Center’s master’s program for speech pathology.

Wilson has been competing in pageants since 2017, Frerichs added. Wilson was crowned Miss Gering in 2017, Miss Moon Harvest in 2020 and was a runner-up for last year’s Miss Nebraska pageant.

The Columbus Telegram will be featuring a story on Wilson early next week.

