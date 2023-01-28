Wind and solar offer compromise for energy and wildlife

This time of year I start to think of spring migrations, a warm March (ha, ha!) and all the green vegetation on the horizon in April and May. We just have to make it through February -- no small task. Even though ice fishing has been good lately, as you get older, you appreciate moderate and temperate climates that you ignored when you were younger.

As our population increases our energy demands will continue to grow. There is no question our country has immense coal reserves and natural gas, but we should not discount all opportunities renewable energy options offer ratepayers across the country. The good news is that nuclear and fusion possibilities offer great potential as well, but our society needs more education on those sources on how clean and safe they can be, but we may not be there yet.

For the past 15 years we have been conducting wind and solar environmental assessments at various locations from Pennsylvania to Wyoming and have a first-hand view of what those environmental impacts might be. In doing so, we look at temporary and permanent wetland impacts, avian (bird and bat) diversity and abundance in the area, mammal disruptions, threatened, endangered and listed species risk analysis in the proposed locations. There are other caveats like noise, aesthetics, cultural/historical concerns that also must be taken into consideration.

We then work with state and federal environmental agencies determining what potential short and long term effects would be essentially on all biota, even human infrastructure. Most developers do a good job in siting these facilities to avoid impacts, but there are occasions when some impact is imminent. When that happens, we have to be creative in how we offset those impacts either in mitigation or supplemental action to enhance either wildlife and/or its habitat in those locations.

Most wildlife species adjust to the presence of wind towers and modify their behaviors to constructed infrastructure if properly designed. Rotor speeds, elimination of perch sites, spacing, bird flight diverters, minimum safe distances to sensitive habitats all come into play when a wind or solar farm finally come to completion to ensure the least possible impact.

To date there have been over 11,000 environmental studies conducted on renewable energy installations across the United States and only a handful have had any or close to significant wildlife mortality documented in the process or post operation. Current assessments we are involved with generally support that trend as we move forward in 2023.

I often think of what impact millions of miles of roads in our country and globally have on plants and animals, but that conversation is seldom mentioned or heard. Road kill observations provide an index to the population status of many birds, mammals like raccoons or deer and we see examples of that on any road trip. The impacts from energy development are real, but the number one factor in all of this is habitat loss. Knowing what habitat consequences are allowable is by far most important.

As we crossed Hoover Dam recently I was reflecting on the impacts a hydroelectric facility has on riverine ecosystems, but also thought of the trade-offs a reservoir has in water storage, flood control and creation of sustaining fish populations that historically would not be there and a net gain of different wetland types. The goal is to provide a balance pros and cons of each action and make the best of inevitable change.

In Arizona and Nevada, I noticed siting of solar panels adjacent to major highway corridors which help prevent wildlife interactions avoiding highway mortality. This certainly is a creative option we observed in eliminating highway impacts, with no road kill observed.

No matter how you slice it, man’s growing influence on the land needs intense evaluation as we construct any obstacle on the land surface. Subsurface placement of electric transmission or distribution lines is a viable option, at times, but can be expensive. I sit on the national Renewable Energy Working Group within the Wildlife Society and there are numerous conferences, and webinars regarding underground battery storage, improved siting strategies, agri-solar interfaces, and improved strategies to harmonize with indigenous wildlife populations.

Common sense coupled with good planning and communications are paramount, as we move forward with human expansion efforts to minimize energy costs. I know Mr. Biden doesn’t like gas stoves, but just like a good retirement portfolio, diversity of alternatives may be the key to a well-balanced and reliable energy sources for the future, at least for the time being. Maybe the best way to say all of this is what is good for wildlife is good for us!

Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com