Wind chill advisory continues into Wednesday

Extreme wind chills that started Tuesday morning are expected to continue into Wednesday.

Columbus area residents leaving their homes Tuesday morning may have noticed the frigid temperatures and a bit of snow.

“There were some erroneous winds from the automated equipment there at the Columbus airport early (Tuesday) morning but generally the wind chills in the Columbus area since about five (Tuesday) morning through 1 p.m. would have been between minus 15 and minus 25,” said Bryon Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) Omaha/Valley Office.

The NWS issued a wind chill advisory until noon on Tuesday and a second one lasting from 6 p.m. on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday.

“Things have improved a little bit but that'll be coming back, so wind chill temperatures (Tuesday) tonight will be getting colder again,” Miller said. “Probably down between minus 20 and minus 30 overnight and then that will continue through about probably 9, 10 o'clock (Wednesday) morning.”

In that timeframe, wind chills are expected to remain cold. Residents are urged to take precautions to avoid frostbite.

“Dress appropriately, don't have skin exposed if you're going to be outside for more than a couple minutes,” Miller said. “If you're going to be traveling in your vehicle have a winter survival kit with you in case you get stranded or something.”

Columbus Public Schools issued a notice on social media on Monday that there would be a wind chill advisory on Tuesday and Wednesday. The school district urged parents/guardians to make sure their children have dressed appropriately for the weather conditions and to consider making other travel arrangements if the child normally walks to school.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends placing the following items in an emergency car kit: cell phone and portable charter, items to say warm (hats, coats, mittens, blankets), windshield scraper, shovel, battery-powered radio with extra batteries, flashlight with extra batteries water and food, first aid kit, tow chains, a canned compressed air with sealant for emergency tire repair, cat litter or sand to help with tire traction, jumper cables, hazard or reflectors, brightly-colored flags, road maps and waterproof matches and a can to melt snow for water.

Also, according to a NWS graphic shared by CPS, people should keep the gas tanks in their vehicles at least half full and notify loved ones if traveling. Drivers should also make sure they are maintaining tire pressure in their cars. In the home, people can turn on a slow drip in their faucets if they have issues with their pipes freezing and they should monitor their furnace and use caution when utilizing space heaters.

“It is still wintertime so be prepared for the cold,” Miller said.

Freezing cold temperatures can also lead residents to turning up the heat in their homes. Black Hills Energy announced this week some tips on conserving energy in the home.

They include: setting the thermostat lower while away or sleeping, lowering the water heater setting, limiting laundry and other household chores, cooking multiple dishes at once instead of throughout the day, using vents only as needed, unplug electronic devices not in use, checking the furnace filter and opening blinds on all south-facing windows to let the sun naturally heat the home.

Reach The Columbus Telegram newsroom at news@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0