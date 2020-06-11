Winning lottery ticket sold in Columbus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One lucky player who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket for the Wednesday, June 10 drawing is holding a ticket worth $116,000, and it was purchased in Columbus.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $116,000 jackpot.

The ticket was sold at Fast Mart, 3222 23rd St., in Columbus. The winning numbers from Wednesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 09, 16, 18, 19, 21. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.