Winning lottery ticket sold in Columbus
Winning lottery ticket sold in Columbus

Kat's Carwash

The Nebraska Lottery announced on Monday that a winning ticket for Nebraska Lottery Nebraska Pick 5 draw for Saturday, which is worth $58,000, was sold at Kat's Carwash & Gas, 3309 Eighth St. in Columbus, on Saturday. Players are encouraged to check their tickets to see if they are the winner.

 Molly Hunter

One ticket sold at Kat's Carwash & Gas, 3309 Eighth St. in Columbus, for Saturday's Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $58,000 jackpot, according to a Nebraska Lottery press release.

The winning numbers for this draw were 02, 08, 14, 34, 38. The winner has yet to claim their prize. Players can check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com or by calling 402-471-6100. Winning tickets expire 180 days after the drawing.

"The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that it is not won, are 1 in 501,942," the Nebraska Lottery press release says. "The overall odds of winning any Nebraska Pick 5 prize which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 8."

