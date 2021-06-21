Winning lottery ticket sold in Columbus

A winning Nebraska Lottery ticket worth $58,000 was purchased in Columbus on Saturday.

One ticket sold at Kat's Carwash & Gas, 3309 Eighth St. in Columbus, for Saturday's Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $58,000 jackpot, according to a Nebraska Lottery press release.

The winning numbers for this draw were 02, 08, 14, 34, 38. The winner has yet to claim their prize. Players can check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com or by calling 402-471-6100. Winning tickets expire 180 days after the drawing.

"The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that it is not won, are 1 in 501,942," the Nebraska Lottery press release says. "The overall odds of winning any Nebraska Pick 5 prize which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 8."

