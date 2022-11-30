Winter fun at the Y: Columbus Family YMCA to hold Winter Family Fun Day

As winter creeps into Columbus, events are slowly shifting indoors, which presents some creative options for family activities and exercise-based fun. The Columbus Family YMCA hopes to offer just that with Winter Family Fun Day.

The Family Fun Day, which has seen a few different names and formats in various seasonal events through the years, is a free community day for families to do activities, play games and have fun together at the YMCA, all indoors, according to Youth Director Nicole Ripke.

"It's an opportunity to celebrate Christmas coming up and an opportunity for community members to enjoy the YMCA and for those who may not be members to come see what we have to offer," Ripke said.

The free event on Dec. 3 from 8-11 a.m. is somewhat new, but not entirely, Ripke said, as the YMCA has held many seasonal or themed events in the past. This particular set of activities, though, is new.

"We have the Valentine's Day dance in February, though we took a few years off for COVID, but that is coming back. We also have Health Kids Day at the end of April or early May," Ripke said.

Community Advocate Joss Webster, who has organized the social media content and advertising for the event, said the event also creates awareness for the YMCA's various programs for youth and families.

"It's just going to be a fitness and fun day for the whole family. We wanted a place for them to come and check it out and see what we're all about," Webster said. "It's a lot of family activities and classes, so it'll be great if they've never been here before."

Webster also said the event acts as a segue into the YMCA's Community Week, Dec. 4-10, where facilities are free to use for adults.

"We're just trying to get people in before the January rush. They can use the whole facility that week, as long as they're not just coming in and dropping off kids," Webster said. "They fill out a form, sign a waiver, we get that info the first day and they're able to use the facilities until the 10th."

The event will include themed crafts, exercise-based games, pool activities and pancake decoration, a different take on Christmas cookie decoration.

"It provides a way for people in the community to be active in different ways. Crafts make their minds active, the pool or games make them physically active," Ripke said. "Most importantly, it's encouraging them to come together, have fun and celebrate this time of year with being active as the theme."

As an added incentive, Ripke said, new joiner fees on the day of the event will be waived for those who decide to start a new membership. The event is free but there will be a non-required free will donation option for the pancake breakfast.