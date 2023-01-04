Winter weather causes closures, cancellations and postponements of activities

With the arrival of 2023 came a not-so-unexpected guest – accumulations of ice and snow that resulted in event postponements and an extended school break.

Platte County was under an ice storm warning starting at noon on Monday, Jan. 2.

David Eastlack, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Omaha/Valley office, said the rain started around that time on Jan. 2. The total precipitation for Columbus as of the afternoon of Jan. 3 had been 0.017s of an inch, Eastlack said.

“There were areas here and there in Northeast Nebraska where there were some freezing rain accumulations last night,” Eastlack told the Telegram on Jan. 3.

“Two miles northeast of Platte Center was one inch of snow. That’s probably the general amount in the vicinity of Columbus. When you get up into Northeast Nebraska, we're looking at some locations that have almost 15 inches of snow, closer to the South Dakota border.”

In preparation for the weather, Lakeview Community Schools announced on its social media that it would be extending winter break. Class had been slated to start on Jan. 3 but school ended up being canceled.

Columbus Public Schools and Scotus Central Catholic won’t be back in session until later this week, but both school districts canceled or postponed scheduled activities due to the expected conditions.

CPS announced on Jan. 2 that all of its buildings would be closed the following day, except for essential personnel. Buildings were scheduled to report on Wednesday, Jan. 4, with classes resuming on Thursday, Jan. 5

Columbus Community Hospital also announced its cardiopulmonary rehabilitation and preadmissions departments would be closed on Jan. 2. Additionally, the Lindsay Medical Clinic had a late start that day and Humphrey Medical Clinic was closed.

Columbus Family Practice’s clinic and Fast Track had a late start as well, at 10 a.m. on Jan. 2.

The ice advisory expired at noon on Jan. 3, Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer said, but a winter weather advisory was slated to remain in effect until 6 p.m. that same day.

“We talked to the (National) Weather Service yesterday (Jan. 2), they indicated that a degree or two warmer or a degree or two colder could make all the difference in the amount of ice we have,” Hofbauer said. “It was up a little bit warmer all night, it did get below 34. We lucked out starting in the highs because we got rain and then later on we got some hail. A thunderstorm moved through, so it kept accumulating ice on power lines and trees and that to a minimum.”

The storm took place around 3 a.m., Hofbauer added, and lasted about 10 to 15 minutes.

Eastlack said looking forward, there will be a dry forecast for the rest of this week.

“Temperatures, looking at highs generally in the upper 20s, low 30s through into next weekend,” Eastlack said.

Hofbauer added that conditions will remain slick for a while.

“Long-term forecast for the end of next week, (we'll) see a warm-up, so we may melt some of this,” Hofbauer said. “Right now, for the next few days, it's going to continue to stay cold. So this ice is going to be around for a while.”