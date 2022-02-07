Woman facing arson charge in Platte County

A Lincoln woman has been arrested on multiple charges in Platte County, including arson.

According to a Monday press release from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a residence in rural Platte County, near Genoa, at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday to investigate a possible arson.

With assistance from the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office, evidence showed that a fire had been intentionally set outside the residence. Other evidence obtained lead investigators to a suspect – Macy S. Nemeth, 20, of Lincoln – and other criminal activity.

While investigating, police learned that Nemeth was being held at the Platte County Detention Facility on unrelated charges. According to the press release, Nemeth had been stopped by the Nebraska State Patrol at 2:15 a.m. that day for speeding on Highway 81 just west of Columbus. She was being held at the jail on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of marijuana, less than one ounce.

According to the press release, Nemeth remains in custody on those two charges, as well as three new charges – attempted first degree arson, a class IIA felony; stalking, a class I misdemeanor; and intimidation by electronic device, a class III misdemeanor.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and fire marshal’s office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.

Reach The Columbus Telegram newsroom at news@columbustelegram.com.

