Woman may face additional charges in theft case, others sentenced in court recently

The former head of a Columbus nonprofit is facing theft charges for allegedly taking money from the organization and may soon be facing additional charges.

In July, Mary E. Wiegand, 50, was arrested for theft by unlawful taking of $5,000 or more, a Class IIA felony. At the time of the alleged crime, she was the executive director of the Platte Valley Literacy Association.

According to an affidavit from Columbus Sgt. Bret Strecker filed July 8, two board members of the literacy association filed a report with the Columbus Police Department in June regarding a possible theft. The organization had recently changed accountants and the new accountant noticed a number of checks had been left out of the bookkeeping software. These checks were made out to and reportedly cashed by Wiegand.

During an investigation, police found 59 checks were written on the literacy association’s account that did not have recipients or documents showing they were reimbursements. The total amount of those checks, minus any reimbursements, was $53,499.45, and they were written from July 19, 2019 to April 27, 2022, the affidavit said.

Additionally, during a police interview, it was discovered that Wiegand had taken out an apparently unauthorized secured disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration under the name of the Platte Valley Literacy Association, to reportedly pay back the money she had taken. The loan, which was COVID-19 relief money in the amount of $44,900, was obtained on June 14, 2020. Wiegand had paid back $384 of that loan as of the date of the affidavit. If the loan goes into default, it goes against the nonprofit, the affidavit stated.

The literacy association has since filed a civil lawsuit against Wiegand, which filed in Platte County Court on Aug. 18.

Around that same time in August, the Platte County Attorney’s Office filed a motion for amended charges, which includes the original theft charge along with 19 additional counts of forgery. Those forgery charges are felonies except for two that are misdemeanors.

On Sept. 15 at 1 p.m., a hearing will be held for the state’s request for amended charges.

In other court news, a number of people were sentenced in Platte County Court on Sept. 1.

Favian Meda was sentenced to four to six years for theft by receiving stolen property, a Class IIA felony, and was sentenced to one to two years for theft by unlawful taking, a Class IV felony.

Christian P. Grigsby was sentenced to two to three years for theft by receiving stolen property of over $5,000, a class IIA felony.

Jack J. Peterman was sentenced to two years of probation for attempted burglary, a Class IIA felony. As a condition of the probation, Peterman was sentenced to 60 days of jail with previous time served to be applied.

Wade E. Brandenburger was sentenced to three months in jail for third degree domestic assault on a pregnant woman, a Class IIIA felony.