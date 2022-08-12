Work continues on Powerhouse Park Trail

Work has started on the first phase of the Powerhouse Park Trail.

The trail will be located between the south bank of the Lost Creek flood control and the north side of Lost Creek Parkway from Wilderness Road to 33rd Avenue. A part of the City of Columbus’ master plan, the nearly 1-mile long concrete paved trail project will provide a connection of the trail system located around the Columbus High School, Columbus Community Hospital and Sunset Park area to the trail system north of Columbus around Lake Babcock, Lake North and Loup Power Park and Campground.

City Engineer Rick Bogus said the pavement work will begin next week with substantial completion slated for September and “final completion when the disturbed ground areas can be properly seeded.”

“The trail will create a safe and picturesque recreational opportunity with the flood control having year-round running water and associated wildlife and native vegetative coverings,” Bogus said. “The trail is located away from the traffic of Lost Creek Parkway for added safety and lower vehicle noise. Signalized trail crossings of Lost Creek Parkway are currently located at the intersections of Wilderness Road and 33rd Avenue.”

Mayor Jim Bulkley said the Powerhouse Park Trail project is the next step in the city’s plan to link all of the trails in Columbus.

“The goal is to connect all of our trails so that you could eventually end up going from one end of town to say Pawnee Park and end up at Lake North,” he added.

During a recent parks and recreation survey, Bulkley said, the trail system was listed as one of the items of importance by the public.

“It's rated as a want and a need for many, many people,” Bulkley said. “…It is very important to many and I think it's one of those amenities that we need to continue to grow and the connecting of the systems is very important so that you can get from one part of town to another and utilize it.”

There were multiple funding sources for the first phase of the project, including a trail grant from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for $250,000. That amount was matched through a partnership from the City of Columbus, Lower Loup Natural Resource District and Columbus Area Recreational Trails, Bogus said.

Bogus added the total project cost is around $500,000, and the city’s engineering department provided the design and construction observation services.

“The City hopes to continue the partnership and the Powerhouse Park Trail in a phase two project to be located along the Lost Creek Flood Control/Lost Creek Parkway from Wilderness Road to Third Avenue in the future,” Bogus said. “As development continues along Lost Creek Parkway, the trail could also be extended to the west.”