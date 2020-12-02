Work expected to begin on Powerhouse Trail in 2021

With the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty of 2020, residents may have something to look forward to next year as the City of Columbus hopes to finally start construction on its newest trail.
Powerhouse Trail, which is slated to run along Lost Creek Parkway from 33rd Avenue to Powerhouse Park, has been in the works for many years. The City received the majority of the project’s funding in 2018.
The time it has taken to gather funding and ensure all the necessary steps are in order is nothing new, said Columbus Area Recreational Trails (CART) member Judy Trautwein. Trautwein has been with the organization since its inception in 1997.
“I’m happy that we have so many trails but it takes a long time,” Trautwein said, adding that since October 1997, CART has been slowly writing grant requests and collecting funds for projects.
CART has spearheaded the installation of the majority of trails in Columbus, excluding those in Pawnee Park.
“I’m happy, others are happy for so many walking (and) riding their bikes on the trails,” Trautwein said. “It makes Columbus a great place to live.”
Trautwein is looking forward to the Powerhouse Trail’s progress as she sees residents riding bicycles on Lost Creek Parkway. The completed trail will allow those traveling via walking or biking to do so safely.
Columbus Public Property Director Doug Moore said construction of the new trail will take place in two phases. The part to be completed first is phase two following a 2017 switch by the City in the project plans.
According to Moore, the adjustment was made because phase two involves connecting two already-established trails, and the City was more likely to be approved for a grant for a connecting trail.
“We will be running a trail along the Lost Creek flood control project from 33rd Avenue, which is over by Columbus High School, (and) where the trail ends right there, we’ll connect to that trail and then we’ll run east along Lost Creek flood control to the Wilderness Park Trail. It’s about a mile-long trail,” Moore said.
Powerhouse Trail will be funded in large part with monies from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The City and CART will pick up the remaining tab. Because the project is utilizing state funds, it must be approved by the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Moore noted.
“Once we get their OK, we’ll go out for bid, and we’re hoping to have construction this summer,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the 2019 flooding had put the project at a standstill. The flooding has been the major holdup between the two.
“We’ve (been) waiting on NEMA for the last couple of years to approve (it),” Moore said. “COVID isn’t the big thing. The flood we had the spring before last, NEMA had a lot of projects to do for that so the project got put on hold for a while.”
Once phase two is complete, the City will then begin the process of applying for grants and securing additional funding.
“The first phase would be from the Wilderness Park Trail on 18th Avenue – there’s a trailhead there – and it would go east to the (Loup Power) Powerhouse along the flood control project,” Moore said.
Even with the Powerhouse Trail potentially starting soon, Trautwein said CART has been looking at potential future projects, such as a trail on the Loup River dike and completion of the Discovery Trail at Columbus High School.
“We’re not finished,” Trautwein said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
