Work expected to begin on Powerhouse Trail in 2021

Columbus Public Property Director Doug Moore said construction of the new trail will take place in two phases. The part to be completed first is phase two following a 2017 switch by the City in the project plans.

According to Moore, the adjustment was made because phase two involves connecting two already-established trails, and the City was more likely to be approved for a grant for a connecting trail.

“We will be running a trail along the Lost Creek flood control project from 33rd Avenue, which is over by Columbus High School, (and) where the trail ends right there, we’ll connect to that trail and then we’ll run east along Lost Creek flood control to the Wilderness Park Trail. It’s about a mile-long trail,” Moore said.

Powerhouse Trail will be funded in large part with monies from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The City and CART will pick up the remaining tab. Because the project is utilizing state funds, it must be approved by the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Moore noted.

“Once we get their OK, we’ll go out for bid, and we’re hoping to have construction this summer,” he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the 2019 flooding had put the project at a standstill. The flooding has been the major holdup between the two.