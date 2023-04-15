Blood, according to Carol Winter, 10-year blood donor and Red Cross volunteer, saves lives and being able to give it and help donation efforts as a volunteer, she said, feels good.

"I have found with the different things I volunteer with that you get such satisfaction out of it and you almost feel guilty because you try to do it for others and it comes back to you in blessings. It's just fulfilling," Winter said.

Karen Paben, a 20-year donor and volunteer, agreed.

"It makes one feel good if you can help others out or help save lives for those that need blood," Paben said.

A community blood drive by the Red Cross on April 20 asks that people donate blood in honor of these two long-time volunteers and the mission they've supported for these 10-20 years. The week of the event, according to Josh Murray, regional communications director for the Red Cross, is Volunteer Week, where volunteers in organizations across the United States are recognized for their efforts, people like Winter and Paben.

"Obviously, it takes a special person to do that, to give their time to help others, serve the community. We need volunteers to run our blood drives, we rely on them to help us so much," Murray said. "Obviously they're passionate about the service they do and we appreciate it, we're grateful for that."

The pair don't do the actual blood collection part of the donation effort, rather, they coordinate the non-donation end of things, such as table duties and helping pick up and allot the food tables.

"What the volunteers do is run a canteen, make sandwiches, organize cookies, set up water and juices, there's a volunteer at the check-in desk and another one that will schedule the next donations," Paben said.

Winter said she got started volunteering when she went to donate blood years ago and a volunteer working the drive at that time told her she should get involved.

"She knew I was going to retire, so she said 'you're retiring, so you need to become a volunteer,' so I did," Winter said.

Aside from the desire to help others, help the organization and the satisfaction of doing something that can save a life, Winter said, she enjoys the people who come in for donations because she gets acquainted with them over time.

"You just get to know the people, regular donors, chat with them. There's a social aspect of it, too, I enjoy," Winter said.

Paben, whose Red Cross volunteer journey started 20 years ago, said she also got her start around the time she retired. She works with a lot of area groups, organizations and businesses for the canteen donations, of which she said there are many.

"Helping with the canteen is part of it but I also contact organizations, churches and individuals who donate cookies once a week for the donors," Paben said. "They're very loyal in contributing to the canteen area, this helps the donors and the appreciate the canteen cookies."

Paben went on to say that she appreciates the recognition but that she is only one of the many people who make the blood drives work.

"I think it's nice and am very appreciative what they're doing, however I know others are volunteers who are very well deserving of it or more, my part is a small part, I enjoy doing it," Paben said.

The blood drive will be held at the United Methodist Outreach Center on April 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment to donate, contact 1-800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org

Paben went on to say that beyond the volunteers, the blood donors themselves deserve recognition as well.

"We're thankful for the blood donors and those that help with the canteen. it's a teamwork thing," Paben said. "I think anybody who volunteers deserves recognition."