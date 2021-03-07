Working through strange times: Area manufacturers adapt to COVID era, prioritize safety

“We’ve sold screens all the way out to New Jersey. But our first one was at H&R Block here in Columbus,” Turner said.

Central Confinement actually hired people in temporary positions for a while.

“We’ve developed more products along that line because you never know how long this is going to last. We think there's going to be something now for quite a while,” Turner said.

A similar thing happened at Behlen in Columbus, 4025 E. 23rd St., when the company temporarily brought some furloughed Archer Daniels Midland workers on board at the end of the summer.

“We tried to provide some part-time positions for those people to help with income,” Behlen Country Farm & Ranch Equipment President Jen Miller said.

A lot of those kinds of solutions required thinking outside the box, Behlen Director of Human Resources Jen Knowlton said.

On top of adapting business practices for a world experiencing a pandemic, day-to-day workplace habits have had to change.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Starting in March, most manufacturing facilities in Columbus have focused on masking, social distancing and sanitization policies.