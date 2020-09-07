Working with a passion: Trautwein heavily involved in Columbus community

Editor's note: "Community Champions" is a weekly feature in which area residents who are advocates for the community are profiled. To recommend someone for consideration, send an email with the subject line 'Community Champions' to news@columbustelegram.com. Please include contact information about the person and his/her background. Read previously published stories on columbustelegram.com.
If there’s one thing the community knows about Judy Trautwein, it’s her passion and upbeat spirit. Whether it’s from her 26-year career at Cornhusker Public Power District or through her volunteerism at various local organizations, Trautwein has made lasting impacts on the Columbus community.
“Judy’s very energetic and just plain fun to be around because of her upbeat spirit,” said Karen Schlautman, current marketing director at Cornhusker Power and Morning Rotary member.
JOURNEY TO COLUMBUS
A Colorado native, Trautwein graduated from Colorado State University in 1966 with a degree in fashion merchandizing specializing in textiles, clothing and design. Following graduation, Trautwein moved to San Francisco to work at a big department store.
“Then I worked for Meier and Frank in Eugene, Oregon. I helped run a big department store there. I was in charge of China, silver, antiques,” Trautwein said, noting that she relocated to Portland, Oregon, for the same company.
Trautwein met the love of her life, Robert, later than usual – she was 30-years-old. She said they met on election night in 1972. They married the following September in 1973.
Trautwein’s arrival to Nebraska was sparked by Robert’s job search – he had been employed with the Portland Public Library – and her personal aspirations to attend graduate school. That landed the couple in Lincoln, where her husband worked for the Bennett Martin Public Library and Trautwein attended the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. She received her master’s degree in home economics, specializing in consumerism, in 1976.
Trautwein had their first son, Nathan, in 1976 while their second child, Luke, was born in 1979. The family moved to Columbus in 1980. Her husband worked at the Columbus Public Library until his retirement in 2008.
“There was a job I wanted so bad. It was at Cornhusker Power District, and I got that job,” Trautwein said. “I was information and marketing director. Part of my job was to write stories, do the magazine, take pictures of people, interview people. I promoted businesses to come into rural areas, like the potato storage facility near Duncan.
“I loved working every single day. It was so much fun being with the people.”
Trautwein retired from Cornhusker Power in 2009.
Schlautman can attest to Trautwein’s dedication to her work at the power district.
“One day she would be recruiting a business to locate in the local area and then the next day coordinating electrical school programs to keep children safe,” Schlautman said. “She was an excellent marketing director at Cornhusker Power District because every day she worked with a passion. She’s very, very passionate.”
CONNECTING WITH THE COMMUNITY
“When we moved to Columbus, I joined almost every organization,” Trautwein said.
Her most notable charitable cause is an over 40-year involvement with the Columbus Women’s Club. The organization provides scholarships to local high school students, supports fine arts programs, supports other local organizations and holds the annual Festival of Trees during the holidays, just to name a few.
“We are still having a festival. It’ll be modified,” Trautwein noted. “We won’t have a dining room but we’ll still give out the cookies. People are very happy to have cookies. Decorated Christmas by various organizations in the art gallery that puts you in the mind for Christmas.”
Trautwein assisted in starting the Columbus Morning Rotary Club, which has been in existence for 25 years.
“Last year, we put on Super Bowl Sunday where we were at all the grocery stores – and we worked on this with Noon Club – so we were standing there asking for people, when they went into the store, to donate to the food pantries,” she said. “Our club, through Rotary International, was able to write grants and we were able to contribute to other things.”
Morning Rotary also writes grants and contributes to other causes, such as trash pickup on Highway 30, holding a cornhole tournament fundraiser and building a shelter, grill and picnic table at Lake Esther. Other organizations the club has helped are Habitat for Humanity, Youth for Christ, Columbus Area Arts Council, among several others.
Trautwein, along with Schlautman, was a co-chair for the Loup d’ Loup Bike Ride which had been held annually for several years.
For the past 20 years, Trautwein has been involved with the Columbus Area Recreational Trails, which is an organization devoted to establishing walking and biking trails around Columbus.
Most notably, she was heavily involved in establishing Sunset Trail, which goes around Lake Esther, and Discoverer Trail.
“I worked with the city engineer to make sure there were trails around (Columbus High School), to make sure they’re wide trails so people can ride their bikes. I was involved in the planning of that,” Trautwein said.
Trautwein encourages anyone interested in any of the groups to contact her at 409-564-5287.
She is also a member of the local P.E.O., which provides college scholarships to area women. Trautwein was also Queen Isabella one year for Columbus Days.
Additionally, Trautwein is a member of a gardening club, a cooking club and two book clubs. She’s been involved with the Federated Church since first moving to Columbus.
A FAMILY-ORIENTATED PERSON
Most of all, Trautwein is proud of her children.
Nathan, she said, is a valued-tax expert for Amazon and currently resides in California with his wife and two children. Luke lives in Colorado and is the creative director of the Brewers Association.
While her sons were growing up, Trautwein became involved with Boy Scout Troop 212; both of the boys earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
The Trautweins are a very active family, even with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The California son, he drove two days and we drove two days and we met at Great Basin National Park (in Nevada),” Trautwein said. “We camped on the Fourth of July and we celebrated his birthday.”
Luke and his two children visited Trautwein recently as well.
“They had so much fun,” Trautwein said. “Even when we couldn’t take him to the fair, it didn’t make any difference. They had a blast. We’ll be seeing them, I think, Halloween, unless it’s canceled.”
Trautwein and her husband previously went road biking across the Midwest.
“We rode across Nebraska twice. These are with organizations that carried all of our luggage. We rode along the Oregon coast from Washington state to the California border. We rode across Iowa, Missouri, Ohio and Indiana – then we gave up,” Trautwein said, laughing.
The couple also immensely enjoys traveling, having visited 24 countries, as well as often spending six weeks exploring a state in the U.S.
“I just want to see new cultures, see how people live and what they do,” Trautwein said. “Right before COVID started, we went to Columbia and Panama City. We usually go for six weeks. One of the fun things was, it was during carnival.”
In addition to traveling and volunteering, they enjoy hiking, camping and skiing.
Trautwein encourages community involvement as it helps foster lasting connections to others.
“Make new friends and, certainly, there’s something of interest you can benefit,” Trautwein said. “If you feel sad, this is a chance to get outside of yourself (and) do something for somebody else.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.