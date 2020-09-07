Working with a passion: Trautwein heavily involved in Columbus community

“They had so much fun,” Trautwein said. “Even when we couldn’t take him to the fair, it didn’t make any difference. They had a blast. We’ll be seeing them, I think, Halloween, unless it’s canceled.”

Trautwein and her husband previously went road biking across the Midwest.

“We rode across Nebraska twice. These are with organizations that carried all of our luggage. We rode along the Oregon coast from Washington state to the California border. We rode across Iowa, Missouri, Ohio and Indiana – then we gave up,” Trautwein said, laughing.

The couple also immensely enjoys traveling, having visited 24 countries, as well as often spending six weeks exploring a state in the U.S.

“I just want to see new cultures, see how people live and what they do,” Trautwein said. “Right before COVID started, we went to Columbia and Panama City. We usually go for six weeks. One of the fun things was, it was during carnival.”

In addition to traveling and volunteering, they enjoy hiking, camping and skiing.

Trautwein encourages community involvement as it helps foster lasting connections to others.