Workshop held to discuss the future of downtown Columbus

A nationwide organization that has helped revitalize several communities around the U.S. recently heard the Columbus community's feedback about its downtown.

Downtown Strategies - a division under Retail Strategies, a community development and retail recruitment organization based in Birmingham, Alabama – came to Columbus Thursday to host a workshop with community members in regards to bolstering their downtown. The meeting - held at Henry on 11th, 2521 11th St. - included Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce staff, City of Columbus officials, downtown business owners and various residents.

“There’s a huge opportunity in Columbus. The huge historic building inventory is incredible,” said Downtown Strategies President Jenn Gregory. “(Frankfort) Square is a huge asset and the public investment that has been made with the new police station and city hall that’s coming (into Columbus Community Building).

“There’s investment and vitality. There are a lot of small businesses that are thriving. But there certainly is opportunity. What we really want to do is expose those opportunities and create strategies to really help bring vitality to the downtown. We want to see it more colorful.”

Downtown Strategies’ goal is to implement a five-year plan for the downtown. The company will use the community's feedback from the workshop in its strategic plan.

Residents noted Frankfort Square and nearby historic buildings – like Glur’s Tavern and Dusters - were a plus in regards to the area. However, they said that part of town is also hindered by the railroad tracks – which create noise and a divide to the downtown – and the lack of parking spaces.

Downtown Strategies Community Development Specialist Jeremy Murdock said in regards to downtown parking, he doesn’t believe Columbus has an issue. However, he noted most people probably aren’t aware of certain parking locations, citing spots near the railroad tracks off of 12th Street as an example.

Downtown Business Association Coordinator Heather Giffrow – also the owner of downtown business TopStitch Upholstery – said she doesn’t believe the railroad is an issue. Others also echoed her sentiments.

“Yes, the trains are an issue but you learn to adapt,” Giffrow said. “I’ve lived here (downtown) for about a year-and-a-half and to me, it’s white noise.”

Murdock said the railroad is the reason why Columbus is in existence but it does create challenges.

Others at the workshop also expressed their hopes for potential businesses needed in the downtown.

Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Membership and Community Engagement Director Sandie Fischer said while most of the downtown is filled with thriving businesses, she would like to see the old movie theater location - which is on 13th Street - be utilized. The building, which is currently unoccupied, is not being used to its full potential, she said.

“It’s sat there for numerous years,” Fischer said. “It’s falling inside of itself.”

Columbus Tire and Service Center owner Bob Stachura said he would also like to see a men’s clothing store as current businesses are geared toward women.

Murdock said one of Downtown Strategies’ goals is to better utilize the shops, as well as buildings with second stories that aren’t currently being used.

Gregory said Downtown Strategies also hopes to create an identity for the downtown.

“That way it can be positioned as a destination,” she said.

Downtown Strategies Director of Real Estate Elliott Cook said the company also created a walkability assessment for the downtown and found Columbus meets quite a bit of its requirements. The assessment was based on three factors: walkable distance between boundaries, the presence of a comprehensive network of pathways for both pedestrians and cyclists and a variety of restaurants, retailers and service providers.

“It’s pretty pedestrian-friendly,” Cook said.

Toward the end of last year, the Columbus City Council approved $85,000 for the chamber to bring in Retail and Downtown Strategies as a consultant on potential retail recruitment and downtown development. The funds come from the city’s 840 Local Economic Development Fund.

Downtown Strategies staff also spent part of Thursday talking with other Columbus officials and took part in a walking tour of the downtown.

Gregory said she hoped that those who attended the workshop would feel “energized” by the positivity of what downtown Columbus brings to the community.

“There are some challenges,” she said. “We had time to talk about those but primarily there’s excitement. There’s interest. People want to invest in downtown. They want to experience new things downtown. I hope people walk away hopeful and enthusiastic because we are going to need them to help implement this plan. Our team is committed to jump-starting that implementation but we’re really going to need the entire community to support this and to participate in it. We believe that will happen.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

