Locals hope that a worship band concert being held next week will offer attendees entertainment and serve as a way for them to celebrate their faith.

Sponsored by the St. John’s Lutheran Church ECLA (Shell Creek), Honor & Glory will perform at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3 at the Eagles club, 3205 12th St. in Columbus.

The concert will be free, but free-will donations will be accepted with half of the proceeds benefitting the Platte County Food Pantry and the other half the church.

The group, said St. John’s church member and event organizer Jackson Moore, is made up of the members of the hard rock band Disciple. However, Jackson noted Honor & Glory’s May 3 show will be acoustic and a relaxed atmosphere that families can enjoy.

“It’s going to be all acoustic because of the size of the venue,” Jackson said. “It's going to be the guitars and drums and everything, but it's going to be pretty scaled back.”

Jackson said he had spoken with the band about coming to Columbus last year, but it hadn’t worked out. Not long ago, the band contacted him as they had shows coming up in the Midwest and wanted to perform in Columbus.

“Since I've wanted to … bring them to town, it worked out really well,” Jackson said. “I had about four or five months to plan this concert, and my church agreed to be the sponsor.”

Jackson’s wife, Tracey, said a committee at the church has been heading the event and others in the community have helped out as well, such as providing sound system equipment.

The goal, Tracey said, is to bring a good, Christian band to the community and give residents an uplifting, positive message about life and faith.

“The band will usually have some stories to kind of go with their songs and stuff, how it came about or how God is working through their music to reach people, and I think it'll be good,” Tracey said.

Jackson added the concert is being held at the Eagles because organizers want it to be open to everybody.

“It's going to be very family friendly. If they have smaller kids, feel free to bring them,” Jackson said.

“The music's going to be great, the venue's not too hard to get to and I'm looking forward to it.”

Tracey said the concert will be a nice form of entertainment for the entire family.

“I think it would be a good experience if you are on any type of faith journey, or interested in starting one, just to come and hear the music,” Tracey said. “There's a lot of great music to be had and right along with your Christian faith to go with it.”