The My Place Bar and Grill at 904 Eighth St. in Duncan has seen many owners in the little over a century it's been open. The newest ones want to make sure it keeps the spirit that's kept it alive for so long.

Levi and Abbey Wright bought the bar in April after it sat closed for some time. Abbey, a longtime resident of Duncan and bartender under a previous owner, said the community had started to feel the impact of losing a social hub and eatery like My Place. That was what led her and her husband to buy it.

"The bar had been closed down for a few months, and it was kind of brought to us a few times asking if we'd buy it, so we finally sat down and had a serious conversation about it and decided the community needed the bar and grill to be open. We need this place," Abbey said.

Levi noted that without My Place, Duncan residents had to drive to other communities for dinner or a drink and that was hurting the town in their opinions. That was where the discussion came to a point.

"It didn't take too long for us to notice our community needed something, because this was closed," Levi said. "As far as like getting people food or drinks they had to go somewhere different. It felt like the town was hurting without it."

The pair came in with convenient experience in the field. Abbey had been a bartender for years and Levi had been a cook in high school and college.

Unrelated to the bar scene, the pair previously worked with Versatile Support Services as well, which allowed Levi some space to work on his education as he pursues his master's degree in counseling. Abbey took care of her grandparents during that time frame, which she still does.

While they had a few years between their experience in foodservice and bartending and actually owning the bar, they're back in the saddle and ready to get things back the way they were. Being open for Ribfest, Abbey said, was a huge priority for them, which they pulled off with very little time to spare.

"We reopened for lunch May 15, got our liquor license June 15 and started serving liquor again June 20, just in time for Ribfest," Abbey said. "The community was really curious as to — when we got the bar, it became the number one question — 'Will you be open for Ribfest?' and we were."

The pair spent some time getting things tidied up a bit, but they tried to change as little as possible. The only real difference, Abbey said, is the addition of the beer garden out back, which they used to show the first Huskers game of the season. They also added skill games as those grow in popularity in Nebraska. So far, things have gone well, the couple said. One of the former owners even came back on to help them out.

"Everybody has truly shown us how much they appreciate it being reopened by telling us that. I have people come in for happy hour every week and thank us for opening up," Abbey said. "It's shown by our lunch, Terri (Hager) does lunch specials and they're so busy. We have really felt the support of our community."

The pair have certainly felt that love in turn as they see loyal customers come in, some going so far as to come from Silver Creek every day for the lunch specials. They are excited to fill in that role as the community bar and be more involved in the community's growth and activity.

"For me, the most important thing is providing for the community, we have gone with all our effort and energy to provide for friends, family, local farmers, patrons," Levi said. "We run this place with the community in our hearts and provide every way we possibly can."

Abbey elaborated by saying that, as things get more settled, they want to get more involved in the community through the bar, sponsoring events, teams, hosting things, bringing a little bit of that life they wanted to bring back in the first place.

"I really like that we've had the opportunity to sponsor the volleyball team, the softball team, a race car, I'm excited for that, excited to donate. We've got shirts and gift certificates for a benefit golf tournament coming up. I'm excited to give back," Abbey said.

One thing has changed that the couple thought needed a little update when they bought the business. They wanted the slogan, formerly "Make My Place your place" to better reflect the new ownership, changing it to "My Place is the Wright place."

My Place will have its grand opening on Sept. 16-17 with a beer garden party on Sept. 16, including a Husker football party at 6 p.m. followed by a performance by Rocks in a Pocket at 9 p.m. On Sept. 17, the Traveling Musicians will perform at 2 p.m. for Polka Sunday. The regular lunch specials run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday and evening specials run from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.