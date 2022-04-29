Writers of Tomorrow: Scotus Journalism takes state for second time

Scotus Central Catholic’s journalism team was back on the top this week when it medaled in nine events, and took first overall at the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) Journalism State Championship.

This was Scotus’ second year taking first at state. A massive swing in the last few categories bumped their score up by 56 points, securing their place in the running against schools like Elkhorn, Northwest, Adams Central, and West Point-Beemer.

One of the winners in those final categories, senior Ashley Steiner, won first place in yearbook feature writing. Steiner said at one point she didn’t think they would say her name.

“We were all standing on stage when they announced the names and I was waiting for my name to be called, because you want your name to be last since they go backwards,” Steiner said. “I was kind of like ‘Well, at this point, I hope they don’t call my name.’ And then... that was great."

The class was split into two groups based on how the categories are judged. Video categories such as broadcast and PSA categories, headed by adviser Taylor Dahl, are sent in ahead of the championship. Written categories, headed by adviser Angie Rusher, are written on the spot at the championship with a 75-minute time limit.

Dahl, who’s been involved with the journalism team for three years, said broadcasting students had a significant challenge despite the more open time frame.

“The hardest part of broadcasting is being able to conceptualize a story from nothing. You start with this idea in your head, ask yourself ‘what can this be,’ think it up, put it on paper, do voiceover, shoot b-roll, all those kinds of things,” Dahl said.

Rusher said the written portion teaches students skills they need outside of the journalism or academic context.

“It’s just such a great skill, being able to meet deadlines and write and put a layout together and use Adobe. You use that everywhere,” Rusher said.

Junior Hailey Steffensmeier received first place in the broadcast sports category. Steffensmeier said she spent a lot of time studying film and taking advice from Dahl when preparing for her story.

“I’ve never done a broadcast story and I didn’t know where to begin. It took a lot of trial and error and Mr. Dahl’s advice and I finally got a good video,” Steffensmeier said.

Kaelyn Dierman, a junior, also took first in a sports category, but for yearbook sports feature writing, one of the timed categories. Dierman said she likes journalism because it’s about telling stories.

“We get to tell a story. Like, I play basketball and I got to do the basketball page, so I got to tell the story about what happened, which was nice,” Dierman said.

The timed categories involve a lot of writing, but one event sticks out among them as more of an artistic challenge: editorial cartooning or political cartoons. Junior Maysa Kuhl, who took first in editorial cartooning, said she enjoyed how creative she had to be.

“You kind of have to be more serious, you can’t be all funny, cracking jokes and all that, you have to be more ironic and stuff, so I think that’s fun,” Kuhl said.

Kuhl added that the win was rewarding, not just as an artist, but as a member of the journalism team.

“It’s definitely rewarding. I sort of doubt myself when I do it, so it’s a big deal. Mrs. Rusher is a really great teacher so it felt really great, like she got that win too,” Kuhl said. “It definitely gives me more confidence in my artistic abilities.”

The team’s clinch came from some of the final events to be announced, yearbook feature writing with 20 points and yearbook sports feature writing with 36 points. Rusher and Dahl are proud of their respective groups, and said the skills they gain from these activities will carry with them for years.

“It’s having face-to-face conversations. We talk about that in broadcasting,” Dahl said. “It’s just going to help them down the road with everything: business meetings, deadlines, just to go over those things.”

Rusher added that a lot of their success as individuals comes from their success as a team.

“It’s a team aspect. If you want to know if someone can be a leader, ask the journalism teacher because we all have to work together to put together the paper and the yearbook. We have to make decisions,” Rusher said.

While graduating senior Steiner will not be able to return to the course next year, she said she enjoyed journalism because of the creativity it allowed her, and that the win felt good for her first time competing.

“It was a nice way to end my senior year,” Steiner said.

