Military service is no stranger to Duncan's Art Runge. From distant relatives and his brothers to him and now his grandson, the armed forces have been a prominent figure in his life. That inspired him to build a memorial for veterans in Duncan.

"I had a great-great-grandpa in the service, he was a colonel. As I came up my older brother, Doc, he was in Korea. Then my brother Arlo, they drafted him in '61," Runge said. "When my time came I volunteered. I was home, my oldest brothers were gone, Doc was gone, Sonny was married on his own and they left me pretty much doing all the work."

Runge spent 1961-1964 in the Army stationed in Germany as an explosives expert with the military police, which has given him some hearing loss, he said. From 1964-1969, he was in the Army reserves.

The memorial consists of a granite slab with bronze soldiers by its sides and a flagpole behind it. Runge plans to add some pavement to access the memorial from the sidewalk and road, with some paths diverting to the nearby bell and historical marker on the corner of Ninth Street and Main Avenue.

The memorial slab, which depicts the seals of various military branches on the front and those of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the American Legion on the back, came from Wegner Monument Company out of Central City and had to be installed with a crane. The statues, an infantryman standing and a man kneeling with a folded flag, came from Texas originally, but had to be picked up from Minnesota, Runge said.

"Me, Fred Shotkoski and Bob Slusarski took my pickup, left at 6 a.m., got everything loaded and back down here by 9 that night, it was 770-some miles," Runge said.

According to Shotkoski, who is a fellow Army veteran, the kneeling soldier with a folded flag is associated with the bronze battlefield cross located in the Duncan Cemetery that was installed in the summer of 2022. The battlefield cross consists of a soldier's boots, rifle and helmet set in a specific configuration to mark their passing.

"When we'd come in off patrols, if you lost somebody, we'd have a service when we got in, if we could, at base camp. You had a pair of boots there, then a rifle with a bayonet and his helmet and that represented that you lost somebody," Shotkoski said.

Runge funded the statue independently, he said. There were a few points where it seemed as if he could do some sort of fundraising effort but eventually he decided to just build the memorial and ask for donations after its construction.

As for the memorial's location, Runge added, he and his wife Kay had a couple of ideas. He knew he wanted it close to the center of town, but given the location of the well house and the large tree next to it, they were stumped at first.

"I got to talking to different people and thought 'where can we put it?' That shed right there, the well house, we don’t want to move that. My wife said 'we can take the tree out and put it on the other side,' then she said 'what about next to this bell and put it all together?'" Runge said.

There it sits, between the bell and the historical marker, to greet visitors and residents alike as they ride down Main Avenue. Runge said he hopes to get some sort of registry system in place beside it so visitors can check in and some manner of recognition installed for Duncan area veterans. Recognition, whether through things like lists of names or memorials honoring all the branches, Shotkoski said, are impactful.

"That stuff means a lot, that people can see that and know what guys went through who served," Shotkoski said.