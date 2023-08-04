When Molly Anderson started her usual work at an auction venue in Omaha in 2019, she could never have known where that day would lead. When she saw an antique box that struck her eye, she decided to look a little closer, which introduced her to something that hadn't been seen in many years.

"I bought it and some other things for about $170. I thought 'there's got to be at least 1,000 negatives in here,' thought there was no way all of them were good, but some had to be," Anderson said. "I'm a big history buff. I got caught up in it, bought the box, bought a lightboard and began looking at them and I thought 'these have to be from World War I.'"

Her assumptions were correct. Most of the photos were from World War I. Around a century old at the time she discovered them, they belonged to one Rudolph Henry Cook, known as "Doc" to his friends. Cook was an amateur photographer who decided to take his skills to the military in France in 1918-1919.

Cook, a young man in St. Paul, Minnesota in the late 1910s, had few opportunities at home, so he signed up for the draft and shipped out to Fort Dodge in Des Moines. At Fort Dodge, he did some work for the on-site publication while he was in the 88th and 313th engineering divisions.

Anderson said that, at first, she sold a few of the photos, but when she realized how much people wanted them, she did a little bit of research.

"He documented the entire time from when he got on the boat, landing, getting their hair cut, teeth inspected. He took these amazing photos of the everyday life of soldiers in World War I," Anderson said. "I started to think what to do with them. I could have sold them but I began to love the history and got caught up in the history. His eye for seeing things was pretty amazing."

At the time, Anderson was working to organize a high school reunion and got in touch with an old classmate who knew more about developing photographs, especially the kind Cook had, four-by-six, which are not like the more modern 35mm film.

"He said 'don't you sell another one of those.' I didn't, and I asked if he would digitize them. He did and there were about 800 of World War I. There were some of University of Nebraska 1920s football games, some famous athletes, governor campaigns," Anderson said. "What's really phenomenal is he really documented his whole time. It's a biography of his time in the service."

Anderson wanted to know more about the man himself as well, so she did some research and found he had lived not two blocks from the auction house where she bought the box, in Omaha. After his time in the service, she said, he married and moved to Omaha, got divorced and remarried. He even tried to sign up for the draft in World War II, Anderson added, but at the time, he was too old.

"He worked for The Omaha Bee, a newspaper, and the economy went in the tank during the depression, he lost his job, went to work in construction. He had a house a block and a half from the auction house where the photos were sold," Anderson said.

Anderson added that her research was especially difficult because Cook had no relatives, no children, cousins, siblings, no relatives at all to tell her about him. He had passed in 1976 at age 80. She just had to look for herself. That was when she discovered he had been published, in a way.

"I really began to want to tell the story of Rudolph, because before Iwo Jima, no photographers got credit for the photos they took. I discovered his pictures in history books, the history of the 88th division, they ended up being historical, pictures of Teddy Roosevelt, the armistice parade, Gen. (John J.) Pershing giving out awards, amazing photographs. I lucked out on that buy," Anderson said.

The collection will be visiting the Platte County Historical Society on Aug. 6 in the West Building meeting room at 2 p.m. Anderson is trying to find a good balance of showing these pictures to people without going too far and making too much of a scene out of them. Cheri Schrader, executive director at the Platte County Historical Society, said this event was appealing to her to have at the museum because of the area interest in wartime history.

"People around here are interested in WWI artifacts, stories, photos and the story about how she found the negatives is especially unusual and interesting," Schrader said.

The photos will be on display at the Durham Museum during the holiday season, Anderson added. Her research and chance finding this box of Cook's life, preserved in photographs, brought him back to life.

"As a result, his grave got documented, he now has military insignia on his grave. I go out and visit it and tell him he's doing well. It's one of those thigns where you never know what's in a box," Anderson said. "I have a love of history and I'm glad it landed with me so I could really know his story."

That story, she added, was nearly lost, as Cook kept the pictures private for years. After his time in the service and aside from the few prints she found in books, almost nobody had seen them.

"There's also the fact that he carried these around and didn't make anything of it. I found out from his post. He never really shared it. He kept it in his basement and didn't think anyone cared," Anderson said.

One of the things that struck Anderson in the large collection of photos was, oddly enough, Cook's documentation of the food in the trenches and how the soldiers were able to find ways, even in such miserable conditions, to make their lives just a little more enjoyable. There were also pictures of French children watching soldiers make trench art.

"The boats they rode over on were mostly commercial, not military. They were put in like sardines, they suffered war but found a way to enjoy sports, swim in rivers, get their hair cut and find joy in meeting people in France," Anderson said. "You didn't see the ugliness of war, you saw he was experiencing what he wanted to, which was to see the world."