Yellow lawns and brown patches

To manage iron chlorosis, irrigate correctly to avoid consistently wet soils and apply a foliar only application of iron, such as iron sulfate. Do not water the iron in or it will be much less effective. Follow label directions for the rate to apply.

If the lawn has not been core aerated in the last few years, consider having the lawn plugged in September. A practice that relieves soil compaction and encourages root growth.

Brown Patch disease shows up as reddish-brown patches in lawns. It infects tall fescue and Kentucky bluegrass lawns, but is much more noticeable in tall fescue.

To confirm brown patch, look at grass blades within or near the affected area. They will have tan colored, irregular shaped lesions with a reddish margin. It’s best to check for these prior to mowing or the portion of the blade with a lesion may be removed.

While this is a fungal disease, fungicides are usually not recommended on residential lawns as most turfgrass will grow out of this disease.

To aid recovery, maintain consistent growth meaning not too slow and not too fast. Try to keep grass growing about one to one and a half inches per week. If it is below that, a summer fertilization is recommended; especially if the lawn is less than 10 years old.