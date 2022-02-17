YFFC helping young kids identify feelings, be aware of their mental health

Platte County has one of the highest suicide rates in Nebraska and sadly it can be seen in anyone aged 8-80.

Northeast Nebraska Suicide Prevention Coalition Specialist Donna Wolff – who is also an American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) Nebraska Chapter board member – said Platte County had the second-highest rate out of the 93 counties in the state. She said since suicide can be prevalent throughout any age group it’s paramount to talk to children early if they have such thoughts.

“Unfortunately, the topic of suicide can touch anyone 8-80, male to female, transgender, LGBTQ; a lot of people struggle with their brain health,” Wolff said. “I’ve personally know 8-year-olds that have died by suicide. People wonder, ‘How does that even get into their brain?’ Well, it happens. Depression, bipolar schizophrenia, all of these can touch people at different times of their life.”

Because this has become a big issue with younger generations, Youth and Families For Christ (YFFC) is hoping to talk with kids about the topic. The organization has done that by having Wolff visit the organization – 2809 13th St. - on Wednesday to talk to Columbus Middle School students about “Gizmo’s Pawesome Guide to Mental Health.”

The book is a new AFSP program that is geared toward younger students. The book follows a dog, Gizmo, as he helps kids identify their feelings, know their supportive adult and more.

“American Foundation for Suicide Prevention really, really focus on brain health and mental health of all ages,” Wolff said. “They were seeing a gap that we were not addressing with our younger kiddos. It’s always our teenagers and adult. But if we start talking about mental health – kids who may be struggling with it early – then those thoughts that could turn into thoughts of suicide, we can address that a lot earlier. We can have a more open conversation a lot sooner.”

The guide will also be given out to each small group – which includes students from Lakeview and Scotus. Including the students who visited YFFC on Wednesdays, over 200 kids will have the book, said Youth and Families for Christ Executive Director Katie Loseke.

Loseke also said 1C | The Sanctuary provided funding to assist in purchasing the books.

The small groups will have a month-long study of “Gizmo’s Pawesome Guide,” Loseke said. The kids will also take the books home so they can discuss with their parents about suicide, she added.

“We want to have those discussions as well because we are one of the groups of adults that kids like to tell things to and feel comfortable talking with,” said Loseke. “We’re a safe place here.”

Wolff added YFFC is essentially “on the front line” when talking with kids about any issue.

Loseke said over the past five years she and the organization have known youth who have died by suicide or have had family members take their own lives.

“We want to have resources so no one feels alone,” Loseke said.

Even though society is in a technological age where everyone seems to be connected through the internet, the irony is that numerous individuals feel even more alone than ever before, Loseke said.

“As a community, we need to do everything we can to come along the youth in this age of technology and cyberbullying,” she said.

Loseke said technology has affected social abilities like having one-on-one conversations because “everybody hides behind a keyboard now.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255 and texts can be sent to 741741, which is a 24/7 texting number. Starting in July 2022, the national three-digit number will be implemented at 988.

Wolff said the three-digit number will be similar to calling 911 but for mental emergencies.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

