YFFC in need of donations for its annual summer camp

At the Youth and Families for Christ’s yearly summer camp, Columbus area youth have the chance to make lasting relationships with safe adults and the outdoors.

“Our goal is just connection with the kids,” YFFC Juvenile Services Director Corenna Iverson said. “We give them a safe place. Our community support allows them to be able to attend with no financial burden, because that was lifted from them by our community. It's to show the kids that they have people in the community that really, honestly care about them.”

YFFC is a nonprofit that aims to meet a variety of needs of youth in Columbus.

“We're nondenominational, but we always strive to bring about the heart change, the positive heart change. The physical, the intellectual, the emotional, the social and the spiritual; we do that for all the surround towns and for the community of Columbus,” Iverson said.

This year’s camp, which is for kids in sixth through eighth grade, will be held at Niobrara State Park from July 19-21. With less than two weeks away, YFFC is asking for community support in the form of donations to help make the camp a great experience for kids.

A list of needed supplies can be found in an info box attached to this article. Iverson noted that people can also “adopt a camper” for $150. The donations help feed and supply the campers.

These donations are especially important for YFFC as the camp comes at no cost to the kids or their families.

Brenda Bieck, longtime YFFC volunteer, said the Columbus nonprofit used to have summer camps in Colorado when it was part of a larger organization. In recent years, she added, it went on its own and became YFFC. They now do their own camp, she said.

Bieck added that YFFC could also benefit from gas card donations. YFFC is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached at 402-564-3700.

As of July 7, Iverson said, about 50 kids were on the roster for the camp this year. There’s a wide variety of activities at the camp, from s’mores, music at the campfire to hiking and Warrior Wednesdays (Nerf battles). Additionally, the kids will get a special look at buffalo in the area.

“We get an opportunity to do one-on-one ministry with these kids. We share things, we go hiking. We eat together, we pray together. We do Bible studies together, we teach them fellowship,” Bieck said. “When they come home, even as tired as they are, the joy that radiates from their faces – it makes me tear up right now talking about it – it changes lives.

“This is all about meeting these kids where they're at, showing them that they're loved and giving them an opportunity to make good life choices.”

Iverson said the camp also provides a break to some of the kids who may be facing difficult situations in their lives. The campers can also feel the generosity of their community when they can attend a summer camp at no cost, Iverson added, noting the kids can get close to nature.

“The phones don't work very well up there. We're not on social media much. We're not on any sort of electronics,” Iverson said. “We are literally just experiencing nature and experiencing this beautiful world that God gave us and it's powerful.”

Bieck, who has attended almost every single summer camp since she started with YFFC over 20 years ago, said campers remember their experiences at the camp. She noted she’s had people who attended the camp 20 years ago mention the good time they’ve had there.

“Back in the day when we went to Colorado, the kids had to raise their own money, we had to raise the money and it was expensive,” Bieck said. “It was a detriment. When you're trying to bring kids in, we want to meet them in every circumstance. …Most kids are in circumstances that do not allow them to go raise their own money to go to a camp.”

Bieck said her personal favorite activity at the camp is the small groups. Bieck volunteers for YFFC on Wednesdays and Thursdays for small group meetings. During the small groups at camp, she added, the kids open up about their lives and the adults can discover how to make a positive difference for the kids.

“What really will change a kid's life is building that relationship with Jesus,” Bieck said. “That's what we want them to find and accept. You can always see when that joy, when that ‘aha moment’ hits them. And no matter what their life circumstance, they can get through it with that knowledge and that joy.”

No matter how many times she goes to camp, Bieck added, it’s also a life-changing experience for her every single year. The community support makes the summer camp possible.

“We've had a community that has come around us and helped us and they've never let us down,” Bieck said. “I have never had to be worried about the community that we live in stepping up and helping us reach these kids.”